Scotswomen launch supplement to help with menopause

Two Scotswomen have launched a powerful intelligent female supplement during National Menopause Month.

With one third of the UK female population currently peri-menopausal or menopausal, and one in four of these women experiencing debilitating symptoms, two Scots have taken control to redress this key area of women’s health with the launch of Selaura – a potent, clinically-proven supplement.

Selaura is the brainchild of former Edinburgh lawyer Morven Shaw and holistic therapist Debbie Wheeler, when aged 44 and 53 found themselves at various stages of menopause.

With no constructive solutions available on the market other than vitamins or non-clinically proven supplements, and the advice to ‘wait it out’ and accept that this was their new normal, the duo decided to take charge. They firmly believed the 13 million women in the UK who are currently peri or menopausal should age and enjoy life without hormonal compromise.

Selaura combines 12 of the highest quality restorative and rejuvenating ingredients to create one single powerful supplement, designed to alleviate the many physical and emotional symptoms of peri and menopause which often start from late 30s and can last up to 15 years.

After months of rigorous research and development, working with some of the leading nutraceutical companies in the world to create a product with maximum efficacy, the Selaura formula was created.

The 12 clinically proven ingredients, provided at optimal dosage, work in harmony with the body to support the immune system; boost energy, stamina and sexual vitality; provide hormonal balance and better sleep; promote joint and muscle health as well as healthy hair, skin and nails; and reduce stress and anxiety, bloating and digestive issues.

Co-founder Moven, who spent her high powered career as an intellectual property lawyer, said: ‘We’re thrilled to launch our intelligent female supplement which is set to be a game changer for the third of the UK female population who are peri or menopausal.

‘Our aim with Selaura was simply to help women continue to live and love their lives, without compromise, by redressing the symptoms that affect so many of us.

‘The word menopause is associated with getting old, despite the fact that perimenopause usually starts around the age of 40 – and often even younger than that. Women have suffered in silence, dismissing these symptoms down to the stress and strains of everyday life. Selaura helps us to take back control.’

With a staggering 48 menopausal symptoms that include irritability, lack of concentration, fatigue, mood swings, anxiety, aching joints and muscles, weight gain, bloating, dull grey-looking skin and an acceleration of the ageing process – supporting menopause has never been more important.

Co-founder and holistic therapist Debbie Wheeler, who used her 20 years’ professional experience to help guide the supplement formula, added: ‘Creating a premium supplement with maximum efficacy to support the ongoing health and wellbeing of women in their 40s plus has been key for us. There was also a desire from the outset for a well-balanced supplement using scientific formulations and completely natural products, with the highest grade ingredients, their effects proven by clinical research.

‘The result is a potent supplement, developed by women for women to keep us looking and feeling our very best. Importantly, whilst we’re premium we are also inclusive and we’ve worked hard to be as affordable as possible. As a result, we sell direct to minimise stockist mark ups and because we want to have a direct, genuine relationship with our customers.’

Selaura is available to buy direct at www.Selaura.com and costs £95 for a month’s supply with ongoing monthly subscription of £75. As part of National Menopause Month, Selaura is offering 10% off all the first month’s subscription when quoting MENOPAUSE21. Offer valid until 31 October 2021. For more information or to purchase visit their website.