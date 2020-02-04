Scots want to preserve the NHS and charities

A new survey has revealed the top 50 things which Scots hope to preserve for the next generation.

A study conducted by Remember A Charity explores the top 50 things Scots hope to preserve for the next generation. The list highlights that charitable giving is evidently close to the nation’s heart.

New research has revealed the NHS, greenspace, bumblebees and medical care charities have been named as some of things that are treasured the most by Scotland.

The NHS took the top spot, with 59% of those surveyed wanting to ensure its longevity, with almost three-quarters (74%) of 55+ year olds hoping it is protected for future generations.

Seven of the top 10 positions were held by charity organisations, covering various areas; medical care, medical research, mental health, environmental conservation, first response, elderly support and animal welfare. Tunnocks tea cakes and Scottie Dogs also, of course, made an appearance in the top 50 things to preserve for future generations.

Rob Cope, director of Remember A Charity, said: ‘As a nation, we should be proud of the diverse range of traditions, institutions and organisations that make up and contribute to British culture and society.

‘Our charities play a pivotal and essential role in what makes our country great. With the UK being one of the most charitable nations, leaving a gift to charity in one’s Will – once family and friends have been taken care of – is a fantastic way to pass on something wonderful to benefit future generations.’

The full Scottish list is:

1-10: NHS; Medical care charities; Cash / physical money; Medical research charities; Mental health charities; British parks; Environmental conservation charities; First response charities; Elderly support charities; Animal welfare charities.

11-20: Local libraries; Bumble bees; The British high street; Local hospices; Armed services charities; Homelessness charities; Museums and art galleries; Disability charities; the countryside / the green belt; Traditional British pubs; BBC Radio and TV.

21-30: International aid charities; Fish and chips as our national dish; Education and employment charities; Human rights charities; Children’s charities; Cadbury’s chocolate; Tradition of a Sunday roast; Charity shops; Scottie dogs and Old English sheepdogs; British politeness / etiquette.

31-40: Performing arts charities; the Royal Family; Red post boxes; Local sports clubs; Classic British children’s television programmes; Youth programme charities Traditional playground games; Red telephone boxes; Landline telephone; Televised charity appeals.

41-50: Tunnock’s tea cakes; English Breakfast tea; Celebrating Guy Fawkes Night with bonfires and fireworks; Strawberries and cream at Wimbledon; Teaching the works of William Shakespeare at school; Tradition of afternoon tea; Glastonbury; Doctor Who on TV; Talking about the weather.