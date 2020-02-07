Scots charity raises £50,000 at its Burns Supper

Specialist charity Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland has raised £50,000 at its 29th annual Burns Supper with the help of luxury jeweller and diamond retailer, Chisholm Hunter.

A long-standing supporter of the charity, Chisholm Hunter have sponsored the annual A Question of Burn” event for over a decade, and this year donated a range of luxury jewellery along with a two-night stay at Chisholm Hunter’s luxury apartment suites in Edinburgh, for the Grand Draw and auction.

A stunning White Gold Fancy Diamond Drop Necklace was won by Anjali Ramayya in the Grand Draw, whilst ten Hugo Boss and Armani watches were snapped by Stuart Dougal and his team from KPMG, who finished top in the Burns-themed quiz. Laura Dean walked away with a beautiful 9ct White Gold Diamond Oval Necklace after finishing top in a game of heads and tails.

For nearly three decades, SBH Scotland’s annual evening in honour of the poet has been one of Glasgow’s most successful Burns supper events and was this year, the biggest celebration in the city with over 400 guests in attendance at the Hilton Glasgow.

Since its launch, the charity has raised over £1 million for children, young people and their families affected by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus. As Scotland’s only charity providing support to those with the lifelong conditions, and with little financial assistance from statutory sources, SBH Scotland relies heavily on fundraising activities to deliver its vital services.

Harry Brown, managing director at Chisholm Hunter, said: ‘Chisholm Hunter’s association with SBH Scotland goes back more than 20 years, and we are proud to continue to support their incredible work.

‘The team at SBH Scotland genuinely changes people’s lives, promising to help and support those living with the lifelong conditions of spina bifida and hydrocephalus. They are in inspiration to us all.’

Deborah Roe, fundraising director at SBH Scotland, said: ‘Our annual Burns Supper event is a fantastic way to kick off our events calendar for the year. To have another sell-out event is a huge achievement and it goes a long way in helping us provide our dedicated services to hundreds of children, and their families, affected by spina bifida and hydrocephalus across Scotland.

‘Without the amazing support we receive from the team at Chisholm Hunter and all those who continue to come along to our events, we wouldn’t be able to provide such support to those impacted by spina bifida and/or hydrocephalus across the country. I’d like to say a huge thank you to everyone for helping us kick off 2020 in such a spectacular way.’

For more information on Chisholm Hunter, visit https://www.chisholmhunter.co.uk/

To support SBH Scotland or to find out more about other events happening throughout the year, visit www.sbhscotland.org.uk for more details.