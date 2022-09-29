Killin gets its first dentist

KILLIN now has its own dental practice, saving villagers a round-trip of up to 100 miles.

Chris Barrowman, who founded Infinityblu Dental Care in Pitlochry in 2007, has invested £330,000 in his new clinic in the Perthshire village.

“The community has been amazing,” said Barrowman, who also owns practices in Alyth, Auchterarder, Crieff, and Dunkeld.

“There were queues down the street on day one for new patients registering, which was nice to see.

“There has never been a dentist in the area, and to bring this to Killin and the community cuts down significantly the distance people need to travel to get their dental care.

“The fact we are opening as an NHS practice in the current NHS crisis has ticked a lot of boxes too for Infinityblu, and it’s great to see that people have supported us and we can give something back.’’

Patients from as far away as Fort William, Glencoe, and Oban have registered with the new practice in Killin.

As well as its premises in Perthshire, Infinityblu also has sites at Callander in Stirlingshire, and at Duns and Peebles in the Borders.

Read more stories on Scottish Field’s living pages.

Plus, don’t miss profiles of some high-end gadgets in October’s luxury issue of Scottish Field magazine.