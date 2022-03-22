Hamilton & Inches launch their new Craft Academy

Hamilton & Inches has launched its Craft Academy, which will teach and foster talent amongst the next generation of craftspeople.

Already home to exceptional silversmiths, goldsmiths, polishers, hand-engravers and watchmakers, Hamilton & Inches will help to support and develop the future of craftsmanship in Scotland by continuing to invest in crucial apprenticeships and training.

The Hamilton & Inches Craft Academy is offering two silversmithing internships for third year university students, and one four-year polishing apprenticeship. The placements will be undertaken at the Hamilton & Inches workshops, which are located above the recently refurbished showroom in the heart of Edinburgh. The successful candidates will gain experience to create elaborate pieces that Hamilton & Inches is renowned for, such as Scottish Rugby’s Cuttitta Cup, which will be contested annually between Scotland and Italy in the Six Nations Championship and which was unveiled earlier this month.

The launch is part of the ongoing support Hamilton & Inches has provided to talented young artisans. Trainee silversmith Ruth Page joined the Hamilton & Inches team in 2019 following a three-month placement as part of her BA (Hons) Degree at the Edinburgh College of Art. Since then, Ruth has created numerous collections and pieces, including the intricate Gingko light installation which is a focal point in the Hamilton & Inches showroom.

As part of the Craft Academy, there are two openings for the paid silversmithing internships, one which is open to 3rd year students studying jewellery and silversmithing courses across Scotland and the second is open to third year Edinburgh College of Art jewellery and silversmithing students. As well as being trained by expert artisans who are some of the finest craftspeople in the UK, successful applicants will be awarded with a £1500 grant on completion of the internship to support with 4th year studies.

During this time, the silversmithing interns will be expertly trained by the Hamilton & Inches silversmith team and will develop the techniques needed to excel in this ancient craft. They will have the opportunity to create a range of silverware in traditional and contemporary designs, including christening items and silverware collections.

Further, the four-year polishing apprenticeship will provide the opportunity to be part of the Hamilton & Inches award-winning polishing department, which is responsible for the polishing and restoration of varying precious items, including world renowned trophies.

Victoria Houghton, Hamilton & Inches CEO, said: ‘We are continuing our quest to support the future of craft in Scotland and beyond with the launch of the Hamilton & Inches Craft Academy, which provides invaluable opportunities for budding artisans.

‘Thanks to our talented team and our recently refurbished workshops, we have the optimum foundation in place to train the next generation of craftspeople. We look forward to inspiring the next generation of talent.’

David Ramsay, senior silversmith at Hamilton & Inches, said: ‘After joining Hamilton & Inches as a modern-day apprentice and learning from some of the best craftspeople in the country, I know first-hand the brilliant opportunity this presents.

‘There is nothing more important than the passing on of skills to ensure we continue to protect our industry into the future and I’m excited to welcome the new additions to our team.’

To find out more information on how to apply, visit www.hamiltonandinches.com.