Step into spring at The Ivy on the Square

This spring equinox, The Ivy on the Square in Edinburgh launches a delectable new menu embracing the flavours of spring.

With a sense of freshness and renewal, guests will be taken on a journey of rediscovery with a selection of delights featuring ingredients that the new season brings to our tables.

Launching on the official first day of spring, diners will be able to enjoy a series of seasonal favourites that spotlight the best of British ingredients. The new menu will feature a number of artisanal British suppliers, with dishes including Garden Pea & Nettle Soup (£6.95), Grilled Asparagus with Szechuan mayonnaise, capers, flaked almonds, quail’s egg and watercress (£8.50), The Ivy Shepherd’s Pie with slow-braised lamb and beef, red wine sauce, and Isle of Mull Cheddar potato mash (£14.50), and a renewed selection of steaks, all truly capturing the essence of the changing seasons.

A spokesperson for Isle of Mull Cheese, said: ‘We are delighted that The Ivy on the Square has chosen to include our farmhouse cheese on their menu, showcasing our island produce.

‘The sharp and deep flavours of our cheese will make this dish extra special. Our cheese has long running heritage, so it is great to see it being used by contemporary restaurants who appreciate the work that has gone into making it.’

Those with a sweet tooth will be able to enjoy a new Black Bee Honey and White Chocolate Cheesecake (£9.25), featuring UK-based Black Bee Honey and accompanied by mango sorbet, honeycomb and edible flowers.

Alongside new dishes, guests will be able to enjoy a delicious and refreshing selection of spring cocktails, including a Raspberry Mojito (£9.75), incorporating Havana Club Rum, lime, sugar, fresh mint and Chambord Black Raspberry Liqueur, and a Smoked Islay Rob Roy (£9.75), featuring a sumptuous blend of Chivas 12yr old Blended Scotch, Noilly Prat, Belsazar, Red Vermouth, Angostura Bitters and a Laphroaig mist.

The Ivy on the Square will also be offering a limited-edition dessert this Easter. The Easter Nest (£9.95) is a sumptuous dark and white chocolate mousse, accompanied by Kataifi pastry, chocolate sponge and lemon balm, available on Easter weekend only from Friday, 15 to Monday, 18 April.

Agata Lubera, general manager at The Ivy on the Square, said: ‘With reimagined favourites alongside a selection of new dishes, our new menu celebrates the best ingredients the spring season has to offer. A visit to The Ivy is the perfect reawakening of the senses after a long winter.’

The spring menus launch from Sunday, 20 March. To book a table, visit www.theivyedinburgh.com