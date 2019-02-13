Glasgow couples among the most generous daters in the UK

As Valentine’s day approaches, the pressure to organise a showstopper of a date night can really build up.

You might take this as an opportunity to impress the other half with your cooking skills at home or perhaps you both prefer to skip the hassle and enjoy a take away while curled up on the sofa. Then there’s the bold and the brave who venture out and join the hordes of other couples, celebrating all things lovey dovey.

However, a night on the tiles isn’t reserved for February alone, with plenty of couples trying to make ‘date night’ a regular feature on the kitchen calendar. A survey of married couples across the UK, conducted by 118 118 Money has revealed that the average cost of a date is £75.34.

Dates being one-on-one situations out of the home where money was spent ( such as meals out, cinema trips, theatre visits, etc.)

When it comes to the location splits, Glasgow residents are the third biggest spenders on dates with an average of £75 on a single date while couples in the Scottish capital spend £30 less. Topping the list with a whopping £170 average spend is Bristol, followed by Belfast with £150.

The most generous dating cities were revealed as:

1.Bristol (average spend ~£170)

2.Belfast (average spend ~£150)

3=Glasgow (average spend ~£75)

3=Liverpool (average spend ~£75)

3=Newcastle (average spend ~£75)

6.Leeds (average spend ~£60)

7.Cardiff (average spend ~£55)

8=Edinburgh (average spend ~£45)

8=London (average spend ~£45)

8=Manchester (average spend ~£45)

11.Norwich (average spend ~£38)

12=Southampton (average spend ~£35)

12=Birmingham (average spend ~£35)

14.Nottingham (average spend ~£33)

15. Sheffield (average spend ~£25)

It appears the younger couples aged 25-34 splash the most cash per date, spending £126.88 on average, although the 35-44 year olds go on the most dates.

Despite what the survey suggests, we all know that money can’t buy love… having said that I’m off to Bristol.