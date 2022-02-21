The big-small school preparing pupils for life

Big in ambition yet small enough for every pupil to be known by name, St Leonards offers an outstanding education for boys and girls aged five to 18.

Situated in the heart of the coastal university town of St Andrews, pupils at St Leonards are encouraged to look beyond the school’s mediaeval walls, to become global citizens, and to develop the skills to succeed in today’s ever-changing world: skills ‘Ad Vitam’, for life.

All this is in line with the School’s ethos of high academic achievement, complemented and indeed completed by a broad co-curriculum and warmth of community that makes St Leonards unique. Every pupil is encouraged and supported to succeed, wherever their interests lie.

GCSE and International Baccalaureate results are strong, contributing to St Leonards being named Scotland’s top independent school for IB/A Level results for three consecutive years, and ultimately becoming Scotland’s Independent School of the Year in 2019, as awarded by The Sunday Times.

The St Leonards journey starts in the Junior years – Years 1-6 – where pupils benefit from a safe and secure space within the school campus to begin their learning. Lessons are truly inspirational. From one day to the next, pupils are on the beach, in the drama yurt, round the fire pit and at a desk.

They are performing in the Music School Auditorium, learning new languages with specialist teachers, exploring the Fife Coastal Path with the Running Club, discovering Judo with a former Olympian, diving into the swimming pool and growing vegetables in the St Leonards Croft.

As pupils continue up through the school, the IB Primary Years Programme becomes the Middle Years Programme, ensuring a smooth and coherent transition throughout. The curriculum is holistic and accessible, encouraging young people to develop the attributes of the IB Learner Profile. Pupils at St Leonards aspire to be: inquirers, knowledgeable, thinkers, communicators, principled, open-minded, caring, risk-takers, balanced and reflective.

The Middle Years Programme leads into iGCSEs and onwards to the St Leonards Sixth Form, where pupils choose between the IB Career-related Programme and the IB Diploma Programme. Both enable students to keep their options open as they prepare for life after St Leonards, with pupils going on to secure places at leading UK and international universities, including Oxford, Cambridge, Edinburgh, St Andrews, Sydney, Clark University Massachusetts and the Sorbonne.

Thanks to St Leonards’ gold-standard five-tier Golf Programme, delivered in partnership with the St Andrews Links Golf Academy, elite players go on to achieve scholarships to top US universities to continue growing their game. While at school, golfers train using the state-of-the-art facilities and tracking technology every day of the week.

Boarding at St Leonards is available from age ten upwards, with pupils starting out in our prep boarding house – St Rule – before moving up to one of the Senior houses. All have recently undergone a £5m programme of refurbishment, and provide a comfortable, stylish home-from-home for all who live and learn there, with family at the heart of each house and sea views from the windows.

Early application is encouraged, for entry into Years 1-6 and Years 7-13 for August 2022, and especially at key entry points. To start your St Leonards journey, visit HERE or contact the Admissions Team at registrar@stleonards-fife.org.

