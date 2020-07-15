Swimmer tells pupils to mix sport and studies

A SWIMMING champion has advised young people to combine sport with their studies during a visit to his old school.

Tobermory Mackay-Champion, who hails from Clathy near Crieff, graduated from the University of Oxford this month with a first-class undergraduate master’s degree in earth sciences.

He holds eight Oxford swimming records and is the British Universities & Colleges Sport (BUCS) men’s 200-metre long-course breaststroke champion.

Mackay-Champion returned to Glenalmond College in Perthshire this week and said: “It is so important that you make time – and it is possible with careful planning – to take part in sport alongside studying.

“As well as supporting your mental and physical wellbeing, it also means that you get encouragement and support from different groups of friends.”

Michael Alderson, head of Glenalmond, added: “It was wonderful to be able to welcome Tobermory back to Glenalmond and to hear of his strong affection for the school and our staff.

“We are delighted that Tobermory has achieved such success and we are also very pleased to hear about the importance of the life-long friendships he forged here.

“It is very rewarding for us to see pupils leaving Glenalmond very well prepared for their next steps and to see our former pupils making the most of life, whatever direction they take, after leaving us.”

Read more stories from Scotland’s schools on Scottish Field’s education pages.