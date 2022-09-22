Strathallan School pupil serves for Scotland

STRATHALLAN School pupil Freya Cooper has been selected to represent Scotland at tennis at tomorrow’s Four Nations Junior Championships.

Cooper, from Perth, will compete alongside her fellow Scots at the tournament for the second year in a row.

The competition, which runs until Sunday, is taking place in Glasgow.

She said: “I’m really excited to be playing for my country at the Home Nations for the second year in a row – l really enjoyed it last year and can’t wait to get on the court with my teammates.”

Tommy Ogilvie, head of tennis at Strathallan School, said: “Freya’s selection to represent Scotland is a fantastic achievement and everyone at Strathallan wishes her well for the Home Nations.

“Freya has enjoyed a good summer, picking up some great results.

“We have one week left to help prepare Freya as much as possible for the event, and I know she is ready and looking forward to the challenge.”

The independent institution was named “school of the year” by Tennis Scotland back in May, and also reached the finals of the Lawn Tennis Association’s “Awards for Best Tennis School”.

Read more stories from Scotland’s schools on Scottish Field’s education pages.

Plus, don’t miss October’s luxury issue of Scottish Field magazine.