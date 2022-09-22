Michelin-starred Maria Jose San Román cooks in Scotland

CHEF Maria Jose San Román – who holds a Michelin star at her restaurant, Monastrell, in Alicante – will be cooking in Scotland as part of the Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival.

Her film, Time for Olive Oil: The Essence of Sustainability, will be shown at the French Institute in Edinburgh on 6 October.

She will then serve tapas, featuring her olive oil.

Her menu is:

Cornbread with three varieties of extra-virgin olive oil;

Beetroot and tomato gazpacho;

Veggie morcilla on coca bread;

Mussels escabeche style;

Smoked aubergine and Iberian saucisson tartare;

Cod rice;

Turrón de Jijona, a Spanish soft nougat.

Fìon, the Edinburgh-based wine agency founded last year by Vera Cebotari and Miguel Crunia, will serve Mediterranean wines to accompany the dishes.

Her film kicks of a selection of 22 movies at this year’s festival, which runs from 1 October until 4 November.

As well as showing films in Edinburgh, the festival will also screen movies in Glasgow and Stirling.

Marian Aréchaga, director of the Edinburgh Spanish Film Festival, said: “The last couple of years have been challenging for the film and cultural industry.

“We are delighted to be back at the cinemas and make our festival a place to share experiences together.

“The festival shines a light on the best in Spanish cinema and TV and we are thrilled to feature bold and exciting works from a broad spectrum of talent.”

