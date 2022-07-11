Strathallan pupil serves up US tennis ambition

A PUPIL from Strathallan School in Perthshire is swapping Scotland for Virgina to pursue her tennis career.

Katie Bradley is moving to Emory & Henry College to study psychology and join its Wasps tennis team.

The 17-year-old pupil from Auchterarder said: “College tennis in North America is on a whole other level – it’s a great opportunity to continue to play matches and grow in the game.

“I can’t wait to get out there and see where it takes me.”

Based in the Appalachian Highlands, Emory & Henry is a liberal arts college founded in 1836.

Bradley, who joined Strathallan in 2018, has been developing her game on the court under head of tennis Tommy Ogilvie.

He said: “We are so proud of Katie as she continues her career on the court.

“Good luck out in Virginia, we can’t wait to follow your journey.”

Strathallan was recently named as “School of the Year” by Tennis Scotland and reached the final of the Lawn Tennis Association’s Awards for Best Tennis School in 2022.

The school’s team also reached the final of the Scottish Schools Team Championships.

