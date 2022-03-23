Strathallan hockey star scoops up state-side scholarship

Orla Folan will swap Strathallan School for St Charles, Missouri this summer as she heads to Lindenwood University on a hockey and academic scholarship.

The 17-year-old said she was over the moon to receive the offer from the division one team.

Orla has been playing hockey since she was 10-years-old.

She said: ‘I still can’t believe I got the dual scholarship. Hockey is really developing in the States and Lindenwood recently moved up to D1 so I can’t wait to join an ambitious team that’s going places.’

Originally from Melrose, Orla will join her older sister and Strathallian Izzy Folan out in Missouri, as the pair get set to play for the same side again.

‘Hockey has given me so many amazing opportunities,’ added Orla. ‘I’ve made so many friends playing the game. I’d like to go into sports psychology so gaining experience in Lindenwood and studying Psychology out there will put me on the right track.’

Since joining Strathallan in 2018, Orla has played for the 1st XI side for four years, helping them achieve national success in both the Indoor and Outdoor championships.

Headmaster of Strathallan, Mark Lauder said: ‘We are delighted to see Orla achieve a scholarship that recognises her hard work on the pitch and off. She will be a brilliant addition to Lindenwood. I’m looking forward to hearing all about her adventures in North America soon.’