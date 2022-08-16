School art competition launched

THE Game & Wildlife Conservation Trust (GWCT) has launched its school art competition.

The contest is open to pupils at schools in Aberdeenshire, Angus, and Perth & Kinross.

Pupils can enter by creating a piece of art that shows “their favourite species of British game or wildlife in its natural habitat”.

This year’s awards ceremony will take place at Fingask Castle in Perthshire, with pupils, parents and teachers invited to a day of activities, including falconry displays, gun dogs demonstrations, art workshops, game cookery, and estate activities organised by Scotland’s regional moorland groups.

Prizes include farm visits, art workshops, art materials, books, vouchers, and certificates.

Iona Laing, education and events officer at the GWCT, said: “This year is particularly exciting and especially the day of activities to be held at the wonderful Fingask Castle.

“In addition, we have opened up the competition to cover the whole of Aberdeenshire, offering the opportunity for many more pupils to get involved.

“I can’t wait to see the talent that comes in from all regions.

“Engaging our youngsters in the countryside is a part of GWCT’s mission and, whilst playing just a small part, we hope to inspire long term interest in protecting game and wildlife and their habitats for generations to come.”

Find out more information about the school art competition on the GWCT’s website.

Read more news from Scotland’s schools on Scottish Field’s education pages.

Plus, don’t miss our tales from author Alistair MacLean’s Highland childhood in the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.