Morrison’s Academy upgrades playgrounds and rooms

PUPILS at Morrison’s Academy in Crieff are enjoying two new playgrounds, which were built over the summer.

The independent school has created the pair of playgrounds for its primary school pupils.

The new playgrounds were part of a major investment programme over the summer, which also included upgrading the school’s science laboratories and installing a music technology room.

This summer’s upgrades – which also included work to transform the exteriors of the school’s buildings – followed on from a rolling investment programme.

Those investments have included an artificial hockey pitch, and a strength and conditioning suite.

Other new facilities include a science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) suite, contemporary and scholars’ libraries, and the “Coffee Lab” café.

Morrison’s Academy was founded in 1860 and now teaches around 500 children from nursery classes through to secondary school.

