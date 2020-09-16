Morrison’s Academy launches STEM partnership

MORRISON’S Academy has launched a programme covering science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM).

The independent school has teamed up with Margaret Ritchie, an associate tutor at the University of Glasgow and founder of STEM Academy Scotland.

The academy provides hands-on workshops and activities with experts, enabling pupils to experience STEM.

Ritchie visited the school to open its Bauhaus suite, a dedicated STEM workshop that will be used by all the academy’s classes.

She has also already invited the Primary 5 class at Morrison’s Academy to work with a group at the University of Glasgow on their special area of interest.

Gareth Warren, rector at the Perthshire school and a former chemistry teacher, said: “For our young scientists and engineers, this programme is a great opportunity for them to see where STEM subjects could take them.

“It is a pleasure to watch the spark of curiosity ignite for a new generation of scientific and technological explorers from our school.”

Read more stories from schools on Scottish Field’s education pages.