Maths Week Scotland competition launches

PUPILS from throughout Scotland will be competing to win prizes for their schools as part of Maths Week Scotland, which begins on 28 September.

All age groups from primary one through to S6 can enter the contest to win vouchers and certificates.

The activities that will be used in the competition all fit in with the Scottish Government’s “Curriculum for Excellence”.

Mohit Midha, chief executive and co-founder of Mangahigh, part of Blue Duck Education, the company running the competition, said: “Each student from early years to upper secondary school age can take part free of charge.

“The maths activities on Mangahigh are designed in a fun ‘game’ format to really engage the students and encourage them to return for more while developing their conceptual knowledge of key maths topics.”

Schools that register for the competition will have access to Mangahigh from 28 September.

