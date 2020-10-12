Independent schools of the year named

TWO Scottish institutions have won prizes at the 2020 Independent Schools of the Year Awards.

Strathallan School in Perthshire was crowned as the independent school of the year for international student experience, while George Heriot’s School in Edinburgh was named as the independent pre-prep school of the year.

Mark Lauder, Strathallan’s headmaster, said: “We are delighted by today’s announcement, which is testament to the hard work and determination of our staff to nurture an incredible experience for our students. We pride ourselves on offering a traditionally Scottish education with a truly global outlook.”

The awards were hosted online by Helen Wright, chair of an independent panel of 14 judges, which selected the winners from more than 300 nominations.

