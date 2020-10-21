Glenalmond supports rural charity

GLENALMOND College in Perthshire has become the first school to join the supporters’ scheme run by the Royal Scottish Agricultural Benevolent Institution (RSABI).

David Leggat, the RSABI’s vice-chairman, visited the school with Donald, a Highland bull, to mark the occasion.

Grace Noble, Donald’s owner, spoke with pupils and staff about her experiences as a farmer and rural entrepreneur.

Michael Alderson, head of the college, said: “We are very proud of Glenalmond’s rural heritage and our many country connections.

“We are therefore delighted to be the first school member of RSABI’s Supporters’ Scheme and to be able to help this excellent charity with the valuable work it does to support people involved in agriculture who have found themselves in difficult times.”

Leggat added: “The work delivered by RSABI to provide emotional, practical and financial support for individuals and their families is invaluable and we very much depend on our supporters to ensure we are able to meet demand for these vital services.”

The charity recently launched an appeal to attract 500 additional supporters and Leggat said it was fantastic to have “a well-regarded school like Glenalmond” among its new supporters.

Read more stories from Scotland’s schools on Scottish Field’s education pages.