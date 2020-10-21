Baxters launches new gifting hamper range

SCOTTISH food favourite Baxters has launched a new range of eight gifting hampers that are perfect for the festive season or simply as treats for friends and family.

The hampers feature some of the brand’s best-loved products, plus other delicious food from producers across Scotland. Prices range from £17.50 to £175 and there’s also the option to choose your own selection of up to 18 Baxters products.

Top of the range is the Baxters Highland Celebration Hamper (£175), a luxury selection of fabulous food and drink from Speyside, where Baxters has produced fine foods for more than 150 years. Products packed into the beautiful wicker hamper include local whisky and gin plus oatcakes, tarts, Christmas cake, shortbread, chocolates, Baxters Chef Selections soups plus chutneys, jam, marmalade, jellies, beetroot and more.

One option for the health conscious is the new Baxters Super Natural Hamper (£40), which is filled with tasty goodness, including Baxters’ new plant-based vegan soups, plus relishes, dressings, chutney and Super-licious microwaveable soup pots that are perfect from working from home.

The full range of Baxters hampers can be viewed and ordered here. Delivery to any UK address includes a personalised gift card. Hampers can also be ordered in person at Baxters Highland Village in Fochabers.