Glenalmond College Set to Host Virtual Open Day

For the first time in its 173-year history, Glenalmond College in Perthshire is set to host a Virtual Open Day, giving visitors or prospective parents and pupils a chance to ‘meet’ staff and tour the school.

The event, which is free and open to all, takes place on Saturday 9 May and will allow families all over the world to enjoy a stroll through the school’s 300-acre grounds in rural Perthshire. They can also chat live with members of staff – all from the comfort of their own homes.

Dr Michael Alderson, Head of Glenalmond College, a co-educational boarding and day school for 360 pupils aged 12-18, is very much looking forward to welcoming visitors to the Virtual Open Day. “While it is difficult to replicate the feeling people have when they physically visit Glenalmond, our Virtual Open Day has been designed to ensure people will have an experience very close to that. Our visitors will have the opportunity to feel they are standing in our beautiful quad and hearing our pupils talk enthusiastically about their school.”