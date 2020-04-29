Crerar Hotels are to gift 2,000 free ‘nights away’ for NHS staff, care workers and their families in an initiative that will give the company and the public an opportunity to express their gratitude to those who have worked tirelessly throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

The ‘Scottish Hospitality for Heroes’ campaign will begin with two key initiatives as part of the launch which will give these heroes an opportunity to experience the true spirit of Scotland.

Once the lockdown is lifted and travel restrictions are eased, the company will announce a chosen weekend in 2020 when all seven Crerar hotels in the Highlands and West Coast will be given over exclusively to NHS staff, care workers and their families. The tentative date is last weekend of August, with the giveaway covering Friday and Saturday nights.

In addition to the free stay, dinner and breakfast during the stay will be gifted, and there will even be wine to toast with.

Crerar Hotels CEO, Chris Wayne-Wills said: “We are determined to make this as big a thank you as we can. Already we have been really encouraged by the reaction of the loyal Crerar guests we have contacted to ask that their bookings get moved to free up the availability we need – every single one has said yes and many have turned their deposit into a donation.”

Crerar Hotels are also encouraging local hospitality businesses and local people to get behind this big thank you. “This is everyone’s chance to say thank you,” said Chris Wayne-Wills. “We’d like to have help from our local partners and are talking with them right now – tickets to distilleries, wildlife boat trips, a fiddler for entertainment, access to museums, a cask of beer from a local brewery or whatever a local can give would be great. Everybody can make this their special thank you.”

NHS workers can register their interest in applying for a free weekend break by emailing from an NHS account to hospitalityforheroes@crerarhotels.com. NHS workers can also be nominated by the public via Crerar Hotels Facebook pages.