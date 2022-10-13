Christmas market supports Caring Christmas Trees campaign

HOMELESSNESS charity Bethany Christian Trust is holding its first Christmas market as part of its Caring Christmas Trees campaign.

The market will take place at St Stephen’s Church of Scotland in Edinburgh’s Comely Bank on 9 and 10 December.

Music will be provided by pupils from Broughton High School, alongside stalls run by Edinburgh vendors.

Bethany’s Caring Christmas Trees campaign has been running for more than 15 years.

Last year, the charity sold more than 3,000 trees grown in West Lothian, raising just over £47,000 for its work throughout Scotland.

Alasdair Bennett, chief executive at Bethany Christian Trust, said: “For many people in Scotland, the harsh realities of a lonely and cold hard winter are the only outlook at Christmas.

“All the money raised sustains Bethany’s lifeline services to support families and individuals in desperate need.”

The charity is already accepting orders for Christmas trees through its website, with telephone sales opening on 21 October from 0345 111 8733.

Trees can be delivered to customers in Edinburgh or Glasgow during late November and early December, or collected from venues in East Lothian, Edinburgh, Fife, Glasgow, and West Lothian.

