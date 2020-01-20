Celebrating Burns Night and Chinese New Year

2020 will mark the first time in a generation that Burns Night and Chinese New Year will fall on the same night – an alignment that won’t occur again for another 76 years.

To mark this very special occasion, Hamilton & Inches’ team of skilled silversmiths have created an endearing charm in the form of a Rat, celebrating the animal to which this new Chinese year is attributed.

The Rat is a particularly significant animal in the Chinese calendar as it is the first in its 12-year cycle; according to myth, this is based on the order in which the twelve animals crossed the river to reach the Jade Emperor’s party. The bold Rat convinced the Ox to give him a ride across the water, at the last moment jumping off to touch down on the riverbank first.

No wonder Robert Burns addressed his line: Wee, sleekit, cowran, tim’rous beastie to a mouse rather than a rat!

The Rat charm has been designed and crafted from sterling silver in the workshops located above Hamilton & Inches’ central Edinburgh showroom. Following on from the success of last year’s Pig, it marks the latest in a series of animal charms designed to celebrate Chinese New Year and these two will be joined by the other animals of the Chinese zodiac: Dog, Dragon, Goat, Rooster, Tiger, Horse, Oxen, Monkey, Snake and Rabbit.

Priced at £85, the Rat charm and the rest of the collection will be available online and in store from Hamilton & Inches.