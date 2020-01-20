We’ve a special offer to see Oor Wullie live on stage

Scottish Field readers are being offered a fantastic saving to buy tickets to see Oor Wullie live on stage.

Dundee Rep Ensemble and Selladoor Productions in association with Noisemaker, are to bring Scotland’s favourite comic strip scamp DC Thomson Media’s Oor Wullie to life live on stage.

The new musical adventure will run at Theatre Royal, Glasgow, from Tuesday 21 January for five nights as part of a Scottish tour.

Oor Wullie has featured in DC Thomson Media comic strips in the Sunday Post for more than 80 years, earning him the title of ‘Scotland’s Favourite Son’ in a public vote in 2004.

The iconic laddie from Auchenshoogle is much loved for his big heart, constant war against boredom and his mischievous energetic pranks which often land him in a scrape or two! Now you can see the spiky-haired scallywag live on stage as he embarks on an adventure with pals Fat Boab, Soapy Soutar, Wee Eck, and the rest of the Sunday Post gang – the only question is; where’s his bucket?!

In their 80th anniversary year Dundee Rep is one of Scotland’s most awarded theatres and the only theatre in Scotland to have a permanent company of actors, established 20 years ago as the Dundee Rep Ensemble.

Oor Wullie will be directed by Dundee Rep’s Artistic Director Andrew Panton, and adapted for stage by Noisemaker whose previous collaborations include the hugely successful The Snow Queen in 2018 and a brand new musical premiering in the US this Spring Hi, My Name is Ben.

Oor Wullie also marks an ongoing partnership with the internationally acclaimed Selladoor Worldwide who recently commissioned and produced another DC Thomson Media favourite The Broons directed by Andrew Panton in their 2016 critically acclaimed tour.

