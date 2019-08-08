A stylish arrival point in line for Princes Square

Visitors to Glasgow’s award-winning shopping and leisure destination, Princes Square, will be getting a new welcome soon when a stylish new entrance is unveiled.

Work on a new arrival experience for one of the city’s best loved retail and leisure destinations is scheduled to begin on the 11th of August and is expected to be completed by the middle of September.

Designed by award-winning Glasgow based architects, Threesixty Architecture, the new entrance will raise awareness of the centre with the tens of thousands of pedestrians that pass every day on the city’s busy Buchanan Street and, support the businesses of the retailers based inside the centre.

As well as refreshing the entrance to Princes Square, the design will feature branding for the host of top retailers in the centre including the popular Everyman Cinema, Eden Mill Blendworks and global fashion and lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York, which opened in March. Other Glasgow favourites including D’Arcy’s, Il Pavone and NY American Grill will also benefit.

Andrew Foulds from Redevco, owners of Princes Square, said: ‘This is a really exciting time for Princes Square, our retailers and our visitors.

‘We have recently welcomed big names including Scotland’s first Everyman cinema, popular gin brand Eden Mill’s Blendworks experience and the global fashion and lifestyle brand Kate Spade New York so, with that and our investment in upgrading the entrance, we’re confident that even more visitors will enjoy the retail and leisure experience that only Princes Square can provide.

‘Princes Square has played a big part in Glasgow’s retail and leisure experience for over 30 years with visitors coming from afar to specifically enjoy the unique experience it offers. Those visitors in turn bring a valuable economic impact to the rest of the city centre.

‘It is no secret that retail conditions across the UK have been difficult in recent years and this means we have to look at different ways to meet these challenges head on. We have a fantastic mix of retailers at Princes Square and our new entrance and signage will ensure that this is highlighted to the thousands of people who walk past the centre every day.

‘One of the specific demands we made of our architects was that the new entrance could be easily changed in the future for other exciting designs, or if required, to return it to the original design. We’d also acknowledge the assistance of the city’s planning department who have been extremely helpful and supportive to us throughout.’

Princes Square was named as Scotland’s Favourite Building in a public vote held by the Royal Incorporation of Architects as part of the RIAS’s Festival of Architecture 2016 recognising Scotland’s Top 100 buildings from 1916 to 2015.