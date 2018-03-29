A magnificent gesture to boost a great charity

The generosity of Scottish rural businesses is helping children across the country.

At last week’s Scottish Rural Awards, there was a whisky raffle, which saw a bottle of Tomintoul up for grabs at each table, with one lucky winner receiving the prize.

As a result, the amazing total of £3081.50, was raised at the event, which was held at Dynamic Earth in Edinburgh.

This year, the money has gone to support Kidney Kids Scotland, which is the only Scottish charity supporting children with renal/urology illness and their families.

The main aim of the charity is to enable children to receive treatment as close to home as possible and minimise disruption to their family unit.

Kidney Kids Scotland supports hospitals all over Scotland by supplying them with much needed equipment and funding for posts recognised as being essential.

The charity has supplied all eighth haemodialysis machines in Glasgow Hospital for Children – the only hospital in Scotland that offers dialysis for children.

No family should have to worry about financial problems whilst also worrying about a sick child. Kidney Kids Scotland helps families directly with financial assistance when they most need it.

Since the charity’s inception in July 2000 well over £1.6 million has been given directly towards the treatment of children in Scotland who suffer from renal/urology problems