Scottish coastal estate with incredible views to Orkney Isles and its own private island on sale

A Scottish coastal estate with incredible views to the Orkney Isles and its own private island has gone on the market for £1.5milion.

Rispond Lodge Estate in Sutherland comes with a B-listed principal house, holiday cottages, sheltered harbour, moorland, and beaches.

Set on the shores of Loch Eriboll, the historic estate has beautiful views to the Orkney Isles, Ben Hope and Ben Loyal.

The owners can enjoy sea fishing, sailing, walking, wildlife watching, swimming and field sports, all in an area renowned for its unspoilt natural beauty.

Rispond Lodge dates from 1765 and little changed externally from when it was first built. The main house and outbuildings still reflect their original use as a small port for imports and exports across Europe.

The current owners acquired the property in 2011 and since then, in consultation with Historic Environment Scotland, have fully renovated the house retaining many traditional features.

The reception rooms and double height dining kitchen are of particular note, filled with coastal light and all with stunning views over the harbour.

‘Rispond Lodge Estate is a delightful, mixed amenity property comprising a rare combination of high quality elements in a manageable package and in a spectacular coastal location,’ said Phiddy Robertson from Galbraith who

‘Rispond Lodge has been fully renovated by the current owners to create a superb home with all modern conveniences and sympathetic to its original design.

‘The estate has a highly successful holiday lettings business with potential to expand, as planning consent has been granted for three holiday lodges. The combination of such a superb setting with first-class accommodation is rare and we expect a great deal of interest.’

Rispond Lodge Estate has three superb letting cottages, ranging in size from one bedroom, to four bedrooms, all B Listed. The cottages are let seasonally from April to October, achieving high occupancy levels with many repeat bookings.

Full planning consent has been granted for the erection of three holiday lodges, with new access track.

The horseshoe bay at Rispond creates a natural harbour, with various sheltered areas for swimming. The stone jetty is B-listed and as the harbour is private, the owner of Rispond is considered the Harbour Master.

Eilean Cluimhrig Island, which forms part of the estate, can be reached by boat and landing is possible in good weather.

The owner leases the sporting rights over the estate and an adjacent area of land. Although not currently exercised, this offers the potential for some enjoyable shooting, stalking, and salmon and trout fishing.

The land extends to approximately 211 acres and comprises rough grazing, heather moorland with a lochan, and low lying machair that leads to the coast.

To the rear of the lodge and cottages is a paddock enclosed by beautiful dry stone walls, providing sheltered grazing for livestock during the colder months.

Paths lead across the land to headlands and small rocky beaches, while inland the ground rises gently to give magnificent views across the landscape.

Rispond Lodge Estate is for sale through Galbraith for offers over £1,500,000.

Read more Home and Garden news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.