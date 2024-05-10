Strathallan shooting academy’s Molly Hall hopes to be top shot: ‘The Olympics is every athletes dream’

When Molly Hall is not studying for her A Level exams she is at the shooting range practising her clay pigeon shooting.

It’s a male dominated sport, says 18-year-old Molly, but she is helping to break the mould, honing her gun skills at Strathallan School’s Shooting Academy, the only facility of its kind in Scotland.

Despite only taking up the sport two years ago, Molly has her sights set on representing Team GB in clay pigeon shooting at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.

Molly’s gamekeeper father Willie Smith has also shot for Scotland, so she’s happy to be following in his footsteps.

‘The first time I shot was some simple targets at our home layout in late 2021, before competing for the first time six weeks later at the Scottish Game Fair,’ Molly said.

‘My dad, Willie Smith who is now DTL rep for the Scottish Clay Target Association and also has shot for Scotland for many years already, taught me gun safety, handling and technique which lead to my first registered competition in March of 2022.

‘I love how addictive the sport is, I never get bored of it no matter how many cartridges I put through the gun.

‘I especially enjoy seeing practice pay off under the pressure of major competition.

‘One of the best things about shooting as a whole is the people that do it, everyone is so welcoming and friendly in a considerably male dominated hobby which can be daunting.’

Molly thinks there is still a stigma around shooting as a sport at school compared to the more traditional choices.

‘There is definitely a stigma surrounding clay shooting but I think it is largely to do with an uneducated population regarding shotguns which is understandable.

‘At school, clays is hugely male dominated which the academy is working towards a more girl inclusive environment, and a lot of reasoning behind it fear for not being good or that the gun will “kick” but in reality when trying more traditional sports, there is little fear of being bad at something.

‘I feel clays if quite a closed community where it is difficult to get into the sport unless it is through family or work.’

In 2022, she became the first Scottish female to win the junior high gun title at the Welsh Open Championship and last month she won the British Shotgun Series in Cambridge, setting a new Scottish record.

Now, Molly has been selected to join Scotland’s development squad and has her hopes pinned on the Olympics.

‘The Olympics is every athletes dream, and to think it is a possibility blows my mind,’ she said.

‘Obviously it’s a long process. Representing Scotland at the European Championships and British open is one thing but to represent GB at the highest level is a crazy idea to me.

‘I look forward to developing my career to achieve that level however difficult and long the process is.’

