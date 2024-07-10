Scottish Borders estate on the market for £18.5 million

An 8,000 acre estate in the Scottish Borders, complete with a moorland for grouse shooting, bothies and 12 residential properties, has hit the market for £18.5 million.

The centrepiece of Bowland Estate, in Galashiels, is a castellated Tudor-Gothic mansion built around 1813-15 by Scottish architect James Gillespie Graham.

The striking three floored Bowland House boasts 16 bedrooms, ten bathrooms, four reception rooms and impressive architectural features including a Porte-cochere.

The property also has a large cellar containing wine cellars and a gun room.

Other characteristics include a south facing terrace and a walled garden with a variety of flowers, fruit trees and vegetable beds.

The gardens have been immaculately maintained by the head gardener who supplies restaurants in Edinburgh and Melrose with more unusual vegetables.

Bowland House is surrounded by far-reaching views of glorious pastureland, woodland and the Caddonhead Moor.

In addition to the main house there are a range of properties including eight cottages, a farmhouse and a number of attractive traditional outbuildings.

The estate has been split into three lots by selling agents Knight Frank.

The second lot, Windydoors Farm, provides the link between Bowland House and moorland and is a large pasture farm providing grazing for the sheep and beef enterprise.

There are three residential properties; a three-bedroom chalet bungalow and a pair of semi-detached two-bedroom cottages.

Opposite the cottages is a small range of livestock buildings.

Windydoors is predominantly a lowland grass farm with 608 acres of pastureland and rough pasture, 29 acres of arable ground and 38 acres of woodland.

The third lot, Caddonhead Moorland, which extends to 4,235 acres and has provided for excellent grouse shooting, with 16 lines of grouse butts across the moor providing driving options in varying wind conditions.

In addition to the moorland, there are approximately 89 acres of pastureland is the lower areas of the moor and 48 acres of woodland.

The Caddonhead game keeper’s cottage is a detached two-bedroom bungalow conveniently situated towards the middle of the moor and enjoys exceptional views over the spectacular landscape.

At the eastern edge of the moor, the Millennium Hut offers a comfortable purpose-built stone shoot bothy.

It comprises a kitchenette, WC and a large lunchroom with a stone fireplace and doors leading onto a covered terrace.

There is a second, more modest, traditional lunch bothy located at the head of the Caddon Water at Scroof.

The estate is available as a whole or in lots.

Read more Home and Garden news here.

Subscribe to read the latest issue of Scottish Field.