Summer Festival Kit List

Whether you’ve got tickets for Belladrum, TRNSMT, HebCelt or Rewind, Scottish Field has you covered with their essential kit list for surviving a summer festival…

Ear Sass Miamaia Earrings, RRP £21, www.earsass.com

If you want to sass up your wardrobe and plan an entire outfit around a fabulous pair of earrings, we say go for it!

So, if you’re seeking the perfect statement piece, Ear Sass is an excellent option. It’s a lovely Perthshire-based brand that is known for its colourful, bold jewellery. What’s more, each style of earring is named after an inspirational woman in founder and ‘Sassboss’, Sophie McGown’s life. So, not only are you boosting your own boss-girl vibes, you’re also channelling the energy of other powerful ladies!

These coral-coloured beauties (also available in white) with brushed gold hoops will add a whimsical element to summer festival attire. They feel like silk against your skin, are 13cm in length and look like cascading petals. Even better, you’ll be able to dance till dawn without a care – these Miamaia earrings are as light as a feather. Sophie has crafted all of her statement pieces so that they won’t hurt your earlobes. And so, without further ado, it’s time to don a kaleidoscope of colours and hit that dancefloor!

Vango Classic Instant 300 RRP £160.00, www.vango.co.uk

The Classic Instant 300 two-person tent is absolutely perfect for festivals – it weighs just 7kgs, has an absurdly high waterproof rating and, most importantly, can be put up or taken down in just five minutes (trust me, I’ve proved that its unique umbrella-style design is idiot-proof). It’s a-frame means it’s solid, it comfortably accommodates two people, has a part-mesh door that will keep out bugs and water but allow air in, and a ‘bath-tub’ ground-sheet that extends 10cm above the ground to ensure you don’t get soggy when it starts to rain. It also comes in three colours – deep blue, orange and a psychedelic tie-dye blue. Either way, you’ll stand out from the crowd!

Mac In A Sac, RRP £39.99, www.macinasac.com

Is it even a festival without a downpour?

Here with an indispensable piece of kit is Mac In A Sac with their packable waterproof cape. Granted, it’s not covered in sequins and doesn’t have neon flashing lights, but it’s still pretty stylish when paired with shorts, wellies and the mandatory face glitter. More importantly, you’ll be the envy of everyone when you and your belongings are completely dry. Even if the Heavens do open, this lightweight cape will free you up to enjoy all aspects of the festival – including busting out all the mum/dad moves.

It’s a one-size-fits-all approach here which makes ordering one online a piece of cake. There are snap adjustable side openings, reflective details, and it scrunches down into a wee bag (which, when packed, is just 16cm in length and 350g in weight). It comes in eight different colours, including a particularly eye-catching ‘Neon Watermelon’. So, if Harry Styles makes an appearance then you’re set for his Watermelon Sugar hit.

Their Nibs women’s linen mix peacock feather pyjamas RRP £45, www.theirnibs.com

It may sound daft, but these gorgeous pyjamas bring me so much joy! Whether I’m at a festival and want to look my best, even when I’m sneaking off to the portaloo early in the morning or I’m at home in full lounge mode, they instantly take me to my happy place. You can feel the quality and weight of the linen mix fabric that ensures you will stay cool even in a warm tent with the early morning sun beating down on you.

Their Nibs is a female-led company that designs a range of fun and funky pyjamas and I was instantly drawn to this peacock print with the lovely contrasting gold piping. The oversized fit makes them incredibly comfortable and they wash like a dream. I wonder if anyone would notice if I just kept them on all day? Surely anything goes at a festival, right?!?

UniQlo Round Mini Crochet Bag, RRP £24.90, www.uniqlo.com/uk/home

Have you been to the new Edinburgh Uniqlo store yet? If not, we highly recommend making the trip before heading to a summer festival.

The clothing apparel company was actually founded in Japan in 1984, and it has proved a huge hit ever since, not just for its high quality casual wear, but for its affordable prices. And let’s face it, when we’re heading to a festival, we don’t always want to take our most expensive items only for them to end up caked in mud!

This Round Mini Crochet Bag is simple yet versatile, and can easily be paired to fit your own style. So, whether it’s a pair of shorts and a simple Tee, a floaty dress, or a whacky sequin boiler suit, this is sure to be an excellent match. It can be adjusted in length so it’s comfortable for carrying, comes in two colours (beige or natural), and is incredibly lightweight. Crucially, though, it will keep those all-important phones, cards and glitter pens safe and sound in amongst the crowds.

Barbour Boulevard Reversible Bucket Hat and Barbour Haydon Fedora £37.95 each, www.barbour.com

If there’s one place in this world that a hat is an essential bit of kit, it’s at a summer festival. Exposed to the elements and without hair-washing or drying facilities, or the assistance of straighteners, a bad hair day is almost guaranteed. Accessorising with a hat will keep you looking tip top even if your barnet is a disaster and you can do it in style with Barbour.

A bucket hat is, of course, the classic festival look and I love the fact that Barbour’s Boulevard bucket hat is reversible with a funky jaguar print inside. You can change up your look to suit your outfit and mood. But it’s also incredibly practical, with a waterproof membrane and a chin strap to ensure you don’t watch it fly across the field in gusty conditions. But if bucket hats aren’t your thing, perhaps the cool styling of Barbour’s Haydon Fedora might fit the bill. Made from a lightweight paper blend it’s definitely more suited to sunny days but you’re sure to cut a suave swathe through the crowds rocking this timeless headgear.

The Highland Soap Company Hand Mini Soaps (£1.25 each), Shampoo Bar (£7.50) & Scottish Bog Myrtle Nourishing Night Cream (£19.95), www.highlandsoaps.com

Let’s be honest, when at a festival, space is tight, and time even tighter!

But it’s still nice to look and feel your best when dancing the nights away in a muddy field. Here to save the day is The Highland Soap Company with their beautiful Hand Mini Soaps, Shampoo Bar and a Bog & Myrtle Nourishing Night Cream, all of which are light to carry and quick to use.

If you’re unfamiliar with The Highland Soap Company, they are based in the heart of the Highlands, overlooking Ben Nevis. All of their products are vegetarian-friendly and are made using organic and natural ingredients.

The mini soaps bar couldn’t be handier – they’re the size of a small matchbox and can be stored in a Ziplock bag in your handbag. A pack of six costs just £6, so hand them out to your pals and you’ll earn yourself some serious festival brownie points. They come in a range of heavenly scents including Juniper & Lime, Highland Lavender, Raspberry Cranachan, Hebridean Seaweed, Lemongrass & Ginger and Wild Nettle & Heather, making the not-so-pleasant ‘festival loo’ experience a whole lot more bearable. Meanwhile, the nourishing night cream will bring a touch of luxury to your camping experience. The feeling of dry, unloved skin after a long night of partying is not necessary when gorgeous products like these exist!

Jack Wolfskin Wanderjahr Jacket RRP £155 (currently £105) www.jack-wolfskin.co.uk

This handy little jacket from Jack Wolfskin is perfect for summer festivals in Scotland, because, let’s face it you’re likely to have your jacket on and off innumerable times as the weather changes from wet, to wild, to glorious sunshine. It is incredibly lightweight and breathable, but the texashield pro ripstop fabric is adept at blocking wind, light rain and UV, while remaining breathable enough not to leave you a sweaty mess while you dance your socks off.

I love the cool grey colour, which works with all of my favourite festival outfits and the cut of this jacket is comfortably roomy, so it works well over a sweater when the evening chills draw in. It packs away to literally nothing, so can be popped into the smallest of bags to ensure you can carry it with you at all times. There are two roomy, zipped pockets to make sure your phone can be easily accessed but remains secure even when you are dancing like no-one is watching.

Tartan Blanket Co Recycled Wool Waterproof Picnic Blanket, RRP from £79 (or £95 with strap)

We all love a summer festival, but they do often create a lot of waste.

Here to tackle today’s fast fashion industry and disposable products is The Tartan Blanket Co, an Edinburgh-based, family-run business that takes recycled wool and turns it into long-lasting items like this gorgeous Stewart Royal Antique Picnic Blanket (140 x 190cm, including fringing). The fringe is woven from 70% recycled wool and 30% mixed recycled fabrics, meaning that (on average) each blanket is saving six garments from landfill.

In just a decade, founders Emma and Fergus Macdonald have established TBCo as one of the go-to brands in Scotland for sustainable, natural textile products. This picnic blanket is not only durable, soft to the touch, water-resistant, and machine washable on cold settings, it is a fail-safe classic that will never go out of fashion. You can also opt for your tartan picnic rug to come with a recycled or leather Picnic Carrier for easy travelling. With this on your summer festival kit list, you will be the envy of all your fellow campers!

ishga Organic Seaweed Sanitiser (30ml, RRP £9) & Replenishing Lip Balm (30ml, RRP £28), www.uk.ishga.com

When it comes to a summer festival, we live for the ‘mini’ cosmetics!

ishga is a beautiful Hebridean brand whose name derives from the Gaelic word for ‘water’. Hence, it is from the pure, crystal-clear waters of the Hebrides that they harvest four types of seaweed that go into their organic skincare range. These seaweeds contain antioxidants and protect the skin from the elements. More than that, though, they make your skin look and feel healthy.

If you’re anything like me, you can’t go anywhere without a trusty lip balm, and this Replenishing Lip Balm will make your camping experience that little bit more luxurious. The product isn’t at all greasy – in fact, the beeswax-based product glides on smoothly and soaks in rapidly. Fucus Serratus Seaweed Extract combines with lemongrass and bergamot essential oils (which smell heavenly) to ensure that your lips are protected and nourished.

Meanwhile, the sanitiser is likely to become a household staple once you’ve tried this mini 30ml version of the Organic Seaweed Sanitiser (also available in 150ml for £19). After all, why choose the sanitisers that smell like paint stripper when you could have one that leaves your skin nourished? The high organic ethanol content (78%) kills bacteria, and the essential oils of lemongrass, rose geranium, lavender and juniper berry boast antioxidant, antibacterial, antiviral and antifungal properties. This 30ml bottle fits snuggly into your pocket or handbag, meaning any nasty festival germs can be kept at bay!

Green People Age Defy SPF30 Moisturiser (30ml £45) and Hydrating After Sun (200ml £21.50), www.greenpeople.co.uk

It’s important to look after your skin and the more mature I get, the more I wish I’d known how important wearing SPF daily is sooner – despite the distinct lack of sunshine in Scotland. This hydrating and smoothing Age Defy SPF30 Moisturiser from Green People is designed for anyone over the age of 30 and has an SPF of 30 to protect you against the sun damage that is inevitable when spending so much time outdoors at a festival. It’s made in the UK, has a lovely light floral fragrance and absorbs beautifully.

And after a day of dancing in the sunshine you’ll be grateful for the hydrating properties of Green People’s after sun lotion. Its cool peppermint scent is perfect to freshen you up and the aloe vera formula will cool and soothe while helping to prolong your tan. Like all Green People products it is organic, natural and perfect for sensitive skin.

Montane Men’s Terra Lite Shorts. RRP £70. www.montane.com

These Montane shorts have been built with a fast-drying lightweight fabric which weighs just 180g, so they are perfect for hiking or for hazy days at a festival. They are 94% polyester but also 6% Elastane, which means they stretch and are designed to move with your body (useful if dancing). However, as they are constructed with Vector Lite fabric, they also give you breathability in hot and humid conditions (Vector Lite also includes the environmental benefits of PFC free DWR). They have two hand pockets and a zipped back pocket, plus a zipped thigh pocket, for essentials.