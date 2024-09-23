Scotland’s best building 2024 shortlist revealed

The Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland (RIAS) has revealed its 2024 shortlist for the Best Building in Scotland award.

It is one of the most prestigious architectural prizes in Scotland – and five buildings in Scotland have made the shortlist for the top honour.

The skilful re-use of existing buildings is a noticeable theme running through the 2024 shortlist, which recognised major retrofits of two leading Scottish cultural institutions and the rescue of a historic rural farmstead. Meanwhile, a much-loved social housing scheme in Glasgow and new facilities at the University of Aberdeen showcase architecture’s capacity to elevate everyday environments and improve the lives of all who use them.

Ardoch, Ballater, Aberdeenshire by Moxon Architects

Overlooking the River Dee, this hillside farmstead has been restored, reinstated and reinvented following a decade-long project of careful reconstruction that supports Scottish craftsmanship and local tradespeople. Using a combination of traditional and contemporary methods, five buildings have been renewed or repurposed as a home, studio and orangery for the owners. The jury described the project as an exemplar of contemporary repair, where the art and craft of existing buildings have been retold in a re-interpretation of their own architectural language.

North Gate Social Housing, Glasgow by PagePark Architects

North Gate is an urban social housing scheme on the south side of Glasgow, primarily designed to suit the needs of older residents and enabling them to lead active, independent lives: delivering much-needed social housing while contributing to a wider regeneration programme in the city. It comprises 31 apartments with shared facilities including a communal lounge, kitchen, activity area, bike store and laundry. The jury were impressed by the architects’ commitment to provide convivial, attractive and robustly-detailed homes – clearly adored by residents and making for a new part of the city.

The Burrell Collection, Glasgow by John McAslan + Partners

John McAslan + Partners have refurbished this internationally significant building and Scottish cultural icon, opening up the heart of the museum to create a three-storey atrium, unlock additional space and improve connections throughout the building. The judges praised the project as a considerate and bold re-imagining of a seminal late-20th century building, and an exemplary retrofit that will allow visitors to engage with more of the Burrell’s collections for generations to come.

The Fruitmarket Gallery, Edinburgh by Reiach and Hall Architects

This popular gallery has been refurbished and extended, bringing a neighbouring warehouse building into use to support Scottish culture and contemporary art. While the work to the original gallery is a subtle upgrade to its much-loved interiors, the extension is a rich tangle of structure and rough materials to create a dark, uninhibited and materially intense space. The judges praised Reiach and Hall Architects’ expression of a contemporary architectural spirit of reuse and openness, and for challenging how art can be displayed and received.

University of Aberdeen Science and Teaching Hub by Reiach and Hall Architects

This building enables, promotes and signifies the importance of scientific learning to the University, and makes a major contribution to pioneering scientific research in Scotland with new, state of the art facilities. Laboratories from a range of departments are gathered into a singular entity, with a series of flexible, digitally-enhanced lab spaces. Inspired in part by buildings of the Enlightenment period, the building exudes a sense of quiet and controlled scientific optimism, and impressed the jury with its high quality and architectural precision.

The RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award was established in 2002 with a mission to find and celebrate the best building in Scotland each year.

‘Choosing a shortlist for this year’s Doolan Award was both an honour and a challenge: there was a wealth of ambitious projects worthy of further celebration,’ said David Kohn, chair of the 2024 Doolan Award jury.

‘The unanimously chosen final five demonstrate the breadth of contemporary Scottish architecture, from the finely-crafted to the handsomely urbane, from the revitalising of national treasures to state-of-the-art facilities.

‘Karen, Gabriella and I are excited to experience the projects first hand and to debate which will be 2024’s best building in Scotland.’

The winner of the 2024 RIAS Andrew Doolan Best Building in Scotland Award will be announced on 22 November.

Read more Culture stories here.

