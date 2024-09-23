The big picture: Natalie Stutely’s passion for painting wildlife

Sponsored Content | Natalie Stutely’s passion for painting dates to her early childhood.

Aged six she asked her mother (a talented artist) to draw a horse. Natalie watched as the most beautiful creature she had ever seen was effortlessly sketched, the curving wild line of his arching neck and flowing mane are still ingrained in her memory.

Her father was also a big influence, emphasising the value of practical skills, teaching her woodwork, metal work and welding. This combination of her creative eye and immense technical skill is the key to her powerful paintings.

Natalie describes her influences as Renaissance and Pre-Raphaelite art, and the classic equestrian artists of the 19th century. She is fascinated by capturing movement and energy, by the play of light and shadow, and the spectrum of colour it creates.

She infuses her paintings with depth and fluidity, be it in the muscular power of a horse, or the intricate delicacy of a feather depicted with perfect detail.

The Battle Within, the painting of two rutting stags, Natalie regards as her masterpiece. The scene includes Sron Scourst, Glen Meavaig and the Forest of Harris.

Natalie herself has voiced that the title references our own internal challenges, conflicts and torments that are part of the human condition. Painted over a period of four years Bluestone Gallery is proud that Natalie chose to exhibit the work there.

Convivencia Para Siempre is a fine example of Natalie’s equestrian art. A tour de force of dynamic power, movement and drama. Pounding hooves, flying manes and focused eyes are all conveyed in a marvellously muted colour palette.

Her study of a Male Kestrel sitting on a post demonstrates once again the extraordinary precision, presence and power she can convey in a small painting.

You can see Natalie’s work at Bluestone Gallery ,Hay on Wye.

