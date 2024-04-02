River Brora: Stretch of fishing river on the market for £825k

A prestigious stretch of the River Brora with productive fishing has hit the market for £825,000.

Lower Brora Fishings comprises three miles of left bank fishing, with a 10-year annual average catch return of 124 salmon and 18 sea trout, in a beautiful, peaceful Highland setting.

The landholding extends to about 115.9 hectares with amenity and mixed woodland, crofted land and common grazings. The fishings has a comprehensive list of weekly tenants, generating a useful income.

Some 33 named pools divided between four separate beats make up the stretch of river, with two Upper and two Lower, offering some exceptional fly water with the ability to fish at varying water heights.

Four rods are accommodated on a daily rotation with the south bank, such that anglers can enjoy plentiful access to the river (north bank) without ever fishing opposite anyone.

With a season running from the 1 February until 15 October, the fishings are let to various tenants throughout the season with a gross annual income in the region of £50,000 before costs. Bookings and associated deposits have been paid for the 2024 season.

The current owner has engaged in an ongoing programme of riverbank maintenance as well as undertaking in-river reinstatement of croys and groynes where permission from SEPA has been granted.

‘The Lower Brora Fishings are an exciting and varied stretch of river in a stunning and yet readily accessible part of the Highlands,’ said Rod Christie, a partner with Galbraith.

‘With 33 named pools, the water fishes well at all water heights with something for everyone including faster runs and wide glides.

‘The river is easily accessed by car or on foot and in recent years has been very successfully let on a weekly basis to anglers from across the country all coming to the area to enjoy fantastic sport on one of the Highlands most prestigious and stunning rivers.’

The charming Highland village of Brora, which overlooks the Moray Firth and north east coastline, is half a mile from the fishings. Dornoch is 17 miles and Inverness is about 58 miles. The North Coast 500 tourist route, popular with visitors from all over the world, is nearby.

The Lower Brora Fishings are for sale through Galbraith for Offers Over £825,000.

