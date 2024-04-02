Perth Museum: Stone of Destiny takes centre stage at new £27m attraction

Using a range of bronze tools, including axes, the log was hollowed out and turned into a boat.

The vessel is a rare survival of the Bronze Age due to the peaty soil composition of the Perth and Tay Estuary area, a unique environment that preserves ancient organic material that would usually be lost to time.

Radiocarbon-dated to around 1,000 BC, the logboat is one of the oldest and best-preserved of its kind in Scotland, giving a tantalising glimpse of the thriving life and advanced technology of the past on Perth’s doorstep.

The boat could have carried up to 14 people across the river. The Carpow stretch of the river had several ferry sites as recently as the 19th century, some of them operational since at least the Roman Iron Age.