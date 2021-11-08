The Coach House is an amazing country home

A stunning country house with land is now for sale in the Scottish Borders.

Presented by Paton & Co, the Coach House is a beautiful, well presented five-bedroom family home set in the heart of the stunning Tweed Valley.

The property is in excellent condition inside and out, extends to about 360m2/3864 ft2 and offers around 2.75 acres of attractive and mature garden grounds.

Situated over two principal floors the property offers three public rooms including a wonderful open plan family space which is very much the heart of the home and includes a Cuccina fitted kitchen under a central walnut countertop.

The kitchen also offers a range of integrated Siemen’s appliances and a large adjoining walk-in pantry. The entire ground floor offers under floor heating throughout under a stunning Brazilian grey slate tile while the 1st floor offers traditional radiators for convenience.

The stunning master bedroom has beautiful views over front garden, a bank of fitted wardrobes and a spectacular en-suite bath and shower room which again makes the most of the views to the rear.

The gallery landing which overlooks the open plan kitchen / family room on the ground floor is certainly consider an additional public space in its own right and is currently used as a music room.

The gallery gives access to the three further double bedrooms and the family bathroom on the first floor.

The Coach House offers significant amenity space within which includes a large boot room, ideal for pets, a utility room, downstairs shower room, a significant garage/workshop area accessed off the boot room and a home office / fifth bedroom.

The Coach House has superb views over the Tweed Valley from the garden and most of the house, and significant parking for numerous vehicles. The property offers huge potential for anyone looking for additional income or a separate granny flat as the ground floor westerly wing could easily be converted.

The Coach House is a particularly lovely family home set in the heart of the Tweed Valley which offers some of the most varied and beautiful countryside in the UK. Positioned 27 miles south of Edinburgh and only five miles east of Peebles, The Coach House is in a very private position on the edge of a small hamlet of about 15 other properties.

The hills behind The Coach House offer miles of mountain biking and dog walking opportunities, otherwise Glentress Mountain Biking Centre is only a few miles up the A72 towards Peebles.

Innerleithen, which is only a couple of miles east of The Coach House and within walking distance, offers all the everyday supplies and amenities you would expect from a thriving Borders town.

Peebles, which is five miles in the other direction has more mainstream amenities and there are two national supermarkets in Peebles. Peebles also offers several medical practices, dentists, a library, art galleries and a museum. Schooling is well regarded in the immediate area with Primary education available in Innerleithen and Peebles. The High School in Peebles is also very well regarded. Private schooling is available in Edinburgh and George Watson’s offer a bus service which stops at the bottom of the lane.

The area around Peebles has many attractions to explore like the medieval stronghold of Neidpath Castle, Traquair House or the gardens of Kailzie or Dawyck. The area offers some fantastic sporting pursuits including cycling, bowls, curling, golf, hill walking and fishing on the River Tweed, arguably the most famous salmon river in the world.

In general, The Borders offers excellent riding facilities with Kailzie Equestrian offering livery and excellent hacking opportunities. There are also several local point-to-point fixtures, hunt meets and the annual Peebles Beltane Week.

The A703 which links Peebles to Edinburgh offers swift and easy access up to the Capital and for those not wanting to negotiate the Edinburgh traffic there is a handy park and ride facility at Straiton. Edinburgh Airport is very easily accessed around the Edinburgh by-pass.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £945,000.