Iasg restaurant to serve up spirited Scottish seafood

Luxury boutique hotel Kimpton Blythswood Square has announced the launch of ‘iasg’, a brand-new restaurant and bar serving spirited Scottish seafood at the heart of Glasgow.

‘iasg’ is the Scottish Gaelic word for fish, pronounced ee-usk. Placing provenance at the heart of their plate, iasg’s new menu is a celebration of the best Scottish seafood, sourced sustainably. From the freshest hand-dived scallops to precious Cumbrae oysters and stunning platters of shellfish, guests are invited to enjoy elegant restaurant dining which showcases the finest fruits of the Scottish seas.

For guests looking for relaxed snacks and drinks, there’s a seat at iasg’s stunning turquoise shell bar for wee bites, cocktails and a soundtrack worth celebrating, as ‘iasg weekends’ signal the return of live DJs to Glasgow’s hottest hotel.

Expect an incredible line-up of talent as iasg curates some of Scotland and the UK’s finest DJs to bring sounds for the soul to Blythswood Square. iasg’s opening weekend kicks off with Ashley

Beedle on Saturday 20 November —one of the UK’s most legendary DJs and dance music producers, famous for his time with X-Press 2 and being officially trusted to remix artists such as Elton John, Rolling Stones and Bob Marley.

Beedle has also been credited on Daft Punk’s seminal track as one of the world’s dance music “teachers”. On Sunday 21 November, The LaFontaines frontman, Kerr Okan, takes to the decks from 1pm, fresh from the Scottish rock band’s homecoming gig at O2 Academy. Tables can be reserved for these events by emailing iasg.restaurant@ihg.com.

After the opening weekend, iasg Friday nights are all about glam disco-house with DJ Austin Ato taking to the decks on payday weekend (Friday 26 November). Saturday nights channel Balearic cosmic disco, with DJ Matthew K lined-up for 27 November. Sunday sessions welcome the return of brunch, with a range of faces who you wouldn’t always expect to see behind the decks playing eclectic tracks from their own personal record collections. Join Glasgow’s own DJ Producer, Rebecca Vasmant, on Sunday 28 November from 1pm for tunes, brunch and Bloody Marys.

General manager for Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, Mafalda Albuquerque said: ‘We’re really excited to introduce iasg to the Glasgow food scene with a new menu focused on celebrating Scotland’s finest seafood. Here at Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel we care about Scotland’s coast and waters, so it was important to us to commit restaurant iasg to a progressive sustainability policy for sourcing our seafood – and we hope to lead the way in Glasgow after COP26 at considering sustainable practice at every point in our guest journey.

‘We’ll be serving only hand-dived or creel-caught shellfish, sourced in waters where there is a healthy supply, and promising to work with their suppliers to guarantee traceability. iasg restaurant will also be donating £1 from every bill to The Firth of Forth Lobster Hatchery, a conservation and educational charity and the only operating hatchery in Scotland, working to repopulate lobster stocks at North Berwick harbour.’

DJ and Producer Ashley Beedle said: ‘It’s real nice to be invited to play at the opening of iasg in Glasgow. I am so looking forward to dropping an eclectic selection of happy tunes for the Glasgow massive and it will be great to see new faces and old.

‘Glasgow has always been a brilliant place for me to play my music! Trust me, it’s going to sound real hot at iasg with a serious Danley sound system as well. I’m really looking forward to playing on that and seeing you all!’

iasg restaurant opens to the public on Monday November 15. Tables can be reserved by emailing iasg.restaurant@ihg.com. Listen to iasg’s Spotify playlists to get hyped for iasg weekends and discover more about iasg’s menu and sustainability commitments at iasgrestaurant.com from November 15.

