Space and comfort in an energy efficient modern home

Mansfield Park is a modern, energy efficient and beautifully designed family home.

Presented by Paton & Co, it lies in the heart of the Scottish Borders, just on the edge of the popular town of Jedburgh.

Mansfield Park offers four very comfortable bedrooms (three en-suite), open plan family kitchen/dining room, formal living room, sitting room and ample utility and storage space.

Mansfield Park also offers stunning views over the surrounding countryside, around three acres of grazing, a field shelter, two stables, a tack room and a large 25m x 12m agricultural shed.

Mansfield Park lies just on the outskirts of The Royal Burgh of Jedburgh, one of the oldest and most established of the Border towns.

Jedburgh is home to many attractions such as Mary Queen of Scots’ House, the 12th century Jedburgh Abbey and the Jedburgh Jail and Museum. They are all situated in the heart of this picturesque, historic town attracting many visitors throughout the year.

The town has many professional services and national amenities, which include national supermarkets like The Co-op and Spar which offer convenience, otherwise there are excellent local amenities such as a fantastic local butcher and farm shops that would love your support. Jedburgh has schooling for all ages, otherwise private schools like St Mary’s School and Longridge Towers can be found nearby.

There are a number of sporting venues and clubs including a formidable Jed-Forest rugby team, a well-supported golf club, cycling clubs, leisure centre and swimming pool. Jedburgh is conveniently located and offers direct access to the A68 which links Newcastle and Edinburgh. All the other major border towns are within an easy drive and there is a regular bus service linking them all.

Out with Jedburgh the region boasts some of the most impressive countryside in Scotland and there are a wide range of country pursuits available including fishing, shooting, golf and hill walking all nearby.

The Borders offers excellent riding facilities, local point to points, hunting with the Jed Forest, Buccleuch and Border Hunts and the well-attended annual Common Riding.

The nearby towns of Melrose, Kelso and Galashiels offer further shopping facilities and historical interests as well as the regions Border General Hospital (BGH) which is highly regarded. Tweedbank Railway Station which is situated between Galashiels and Melrose provides a regular train service to Edinburgh, with proposals underway to extend through Hawick to Carlisle, whilst the A7 which runs through Hawick connects Carlisle to Edinburgh.

Tweedbank train station is some 15 miles away, and Edinburgh Airport 55 miles.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £685,000.