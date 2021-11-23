Juicy reveals its Christmas menu with a healthy twist

Glasgow superfood food and drink spot Juicy has revealed its all new healthy festive menu.

It will be available from their flagship Byres Road store from now until Christmas Eve.

They will be bringing in the festive cheer with a Christmas menu that will not only taste delicious, but will give customers an injection of vital minerals and nutrients to boost the immune system as we head into the traditionally colder winter period.

The festive menu will include The Juicy Christmas Toastie – The Roastie Toastie, a delicious Sage and Cranberry Stuffing, Pickled Cabbage, Mozzarella and Truffle Mayo Toastie, served on freshly baked Artisan Bread.

Juicy will also add a touch of festive seasonality to their sell out superfood salad bowls with the introduction of Sea Salt and Rosemary Roast Potatoes, Maple Glazed Carrots, and Chargrilled Brussel Sprouts infused with Garlic Lemon and Chilli Oil.

All Juicy menu items are made using the freshest local produce and the highest grade superfoods with renowned health benefits including Maple, Bee Pollen Truffle and Micro greens for an added healthy boost. Juicy, which launches in Silverburn later this month sources all fruit and veg locally from Glasgow based Urban Grocer, ensuring they are providing their ever growing customer base with only the best most seasonal produce on the market.

For those with a sweet tooth, Juicy will be extending their raw and vegan cake this Christmas period with a range of festive vegan and raw bakes including their signature empire biscuit with a Christmas cherry on top and White Chocolate Christmas Truffles and Raw White Chocolate and Berry Cheesecake.

Juicy will also be adding a touch of spice to their hot drinks menu with two limited edition hot drinks including the HappyChino, a Chocolate and Chai Spiced blend and a crowd pleasing Gingerbread Chai Latte made from fresh ginger spices and superfood ingredients all blended and diffused in house.