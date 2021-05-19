Looking to Lothian for Scotland’s Home of the Year

Anna Campbell-Jones, Michael Angus and Kate Spiers look to Lothian to find the next contender for Scotland’s Home of the Year.

They start with Castle Glimpse, a corner tenement flat in Leith with views of Edinburgh Castle. Built in 1815, the property has been home to Matt since 2019.

What was once a dilapidated and outdated flat has been lovingly restored to its former glory with Matt highlighting the many period features of this stunning property.

Next, the judges head to Edinburgh city centre to visit Doric House. Created by celebrated Scottish architect, William Henry Playfair, the house was build in 1824 and is now home to Craig and his husband Nick.

The couple embarked on an extensive search to find their Edinburgh bolthole having viewed over 50 properties before finding ‘the one’. Doric House is full of traditional features as well as beautiful interior design touches.

The final contender this week is a renovated cottage in East Lothian. Jonah Cottage was built in 1690 and is now home to Hannah, John and their son, Samson. The couple bought the property in 2016 and transformed the three original, separate, cottages into one family home.

Architect Michael, interior designer Anna and lifestyle blogger Kate each give the houses their mark out of 10 but can only pick one winner from the Lothian area to go through to the grand final.

Scotland’s Home of the Year: Lothian, will be shown on Wednesday 19 May on BBC Scotland, from 8-8.30pm.