Glasgow home developer shortlisted for national Housebuilder Awards

Glasgow-based Mactaggart & Mickel Homes have been named as finalists in two categories of the 2018 Housebuilder Awards

The family-run company has made the final in the Best Training or Recruitment category for their programme to train, develop and train their staff.

They’ve also been shortlisted for Best Community Initiative for their fund which provides financial support to charities and schools within five miles of their home developments under construction.

Joanne Casey, director at Mactaggart & Mickel Homes, said: ‘To be shortlisted in not one but two categories is a testament to every one of our employees.

‘We are a family business and understand the important role our people play in ensuring our continued success.

‘Creating a sense of community and engagement is very important to us, whether it involves the communities and organisations near our new developments or our employees at our sites and offices across Scotland and in Oxfordshire.’

Now in their 14th year, the Housebuilder Awards recognise innovation and excellence and have become the most coveted in the industry.

The winners will be announced at a black tie event on Thursday 1 November 2018 at the InterContinental London – The O2.

In December 2017 Mactaggart & Mickel Group announced their intention to move into the English house building market for the first time.

They have planning permission for two sites in Oxfordshire, and has acquired a further two sites in the county that it wishes to develop.