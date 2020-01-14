Extensively renovated, immaculately presented home

A fantastic family home, situated in an idyllic rural position, is now for sale.

Presented for sale by Rettie and Co, Birchlands has been extensively renovated and offers a bright and modern living accommodation enjoying a private, almost secret setting within woodland amid the mature policies of the former Tweedie Estate.

The property enjoys a setting of approximately two acres of landscaped gardens and paddock in a quiet but accessible rural setting in the heart of the Peeblesshire countryside.

The property is accessed from the entrance vestibule containing a cloak cupboard through into a large reception hall benefiting from a walk in storage cupboard. The sitting room with floor to ceiling bay window floods the room with light and overlooks the front garden.

There is a large open plan contemporary kitchen and family living/dining area. The kitchen area is fitted with streamline white base units with integrated handles, tall larder unit and a further tall storage unit housing a Bosch double oven and grill. The kitchen benefits from Earthstone worktops and further integrated appliances including an 18-bottle wine cooler, Bosch dishwasher and ceramic sink.

There is a large island unit with ample storage, pop up socket and Bosch electric hob. An island extractor unit is situated above the hob. Off the kitchen is the utility room, which houses a Kenwood larder fridge, storage with Earthstone worktop and plumbing for a washing machine.

The utility room gives access to a WC/shower room and the rear garden through an oak stable door.

The large family living/dining area is double aspect with windows onto the garden and ample space for a sofa and library area to one end.

Carrying on through the property, there is a master bedroom with a built in double wardrobe and an en-suite shower room. There are three further bedrooms, two of which have built in double wardrobes.

There is a modern family bathroom containing a three-piece suite. The property benefits from double glazing throughout and engineered oak flooring.

Externally, the property sits in approximately two acres of immaculate gardens where you will find a patio area, rockeries, decked BBQ entertaining area, summerhouse and a garden shed. Continuing through the garden is a paddock.

To the right of this area is a substantially built stable block with three loose boxes and a tack room. Water and electricity service this building.

The rear of the garden overlooks a large pond with swans and wild fowl as well as access to 36 acres of woodland walks. On either side of the property are two large lawn areas.

There is an attached double garage and partially floored loft offering ready potential for further enlargement by an incoming purchaser completing this walk in package.

Birchlands is situated within the peaceful Rachan Woods on the northern edge of the picturesque Upper Tweed Valley, in a small community of individually designed houses.

A short stroll away is the River Tweed for which fishing permits are available. Within Broughton, there are a number of facilities including garage, post office, community shop (due to re-open in the Summer of 2019), award winning tearoom and village hall.

The village boasts an excellent primary school, tennis courts and a bowling club.

The area is renowned for a number of outdoor pursuits including cycling, hill walking and horse riding to name a few.

The characterful market towns of Peebles and Biggar have numerous cafes, restaurants, bars, a wide variety of specialty shops, supermarkets, sports facilities, parks and both primary and secondary schooling.

The property also boasts easy access to both Edinburgh and Glasgow and other Border towns.

The agents will consider offers over £515,000.

For more information, visit HERE.