Scots craft lager to debut full nutrition facts on cans

A Scottish light craft lager has announced that its new cans will feature full, food-standard nutrition facts and Vegan Society accreditation, a first for UK craft beer.

Award winning Gen!us Craft Lager is a 3% lager which contains one unit of alcohol per can and only 79 calories, fewer than an apple.

The new 330ml cans, which are available from January, prominently display a full nutrition box detailing calories, saturated fats, carbohydrates, sugars, protein, and salt.

Genius Brewing was launched in 2018 with a mission to make responsible drinking a pleasure after Scottish founders Charlie Craig and Jason Clarke spotted a gap in the market for a craft-quality lager with less alcohol and fewer calories.

Popularity of no and low alcohol beers has been on the rise with sales up by 49.4% to July 2019, showing an increasing desire from consumers for healthier options.

Jason, co-founder and creative director of Genius Brewing, said: ‘The craft beer revolution has raised people’s expectations of quality however they tend to have high ABVs and a heap of calories. Today’s drinkers still want a great beer but without all the booze and the belly.

‘It’s shocking that there’s no legal requirement in the UK to put calorie information on alcohol.

‘Gen!us is all about transparency and ‘smart drinking’ so providing a full nutritional breakdown allows Gen!us drinkers to make an informed, smart choice.’

Together with the trend for healthier drinking, the rise of ethical consumption looks set to continue. Gen!us Craft Lager is suitable for vegans and now has the distinct Vegan Society logo on the can.

Brewed with the finest pilsner malts and three hop varieties, Gen!us Craft Lager shuns the rice, maize or corn syrup common to other light beers. This quality has been rewarded with Best UK Craft Lager at the 2019 LUX Life Food & Drink awards and a place in the final for ‘Best Low & No Alcohol’ at the World Beverage Innovation Awards.

US pro golfer Beth Allen, the 2016 Ladies’ European Tour winner, thinks full nutritional information on beer is long overdue.

She said: ‘Professional sport is high pressure. A lot of athletes like to unwind with a beer but the lack of nutritional information has been a problem. With Gen!us, players now know exactly how much alcohol, calories, and carbs their consuming and can make well-informed, smarter choices.’

A final addition to the new 2020 Gen!us cans is the My Name’5 Doddie Foundation logo. As official fundraising partners, Genius Brewing donate 5p from every can to support Doddie Weir’s quest to change the future for Motor Neurone Disease sufferers, a cause close to the founder’s hearts. Visit https://www.myname5doddie.co.uk/ for more details.

Gen!us is currently sold online and also stocked in shops, bars, restaurants and hotels across the UK and for more information click HERE.