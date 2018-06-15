Attractive home and three cottages now available

A property that was once the home of the head forester for the Eskdale estates of the Duke of Buccleuch is now for sale.

Galbraith present to the market Byreburnfoot House and Cottages, in Dumfries and Galloway.

Byreburnfoot House is situated on the east bank of the Border Esk, one mile north of Canonbie. The elevated rural location is particularly scenic with views across the river to farmland beyond.

This is a period property which has been sympathetically modernised and upgraded in recent years to provide a generous family home with three spacious additional properties offering the potential for holiday lets. Two of these already achieve good occupancy rates.

The main house, built in 1850, was originally the residence of the Head Forester for the Eskdale Estates of the Duke of Buccleuch. The gardens and grounds of Byreburnfoot extend to around 1.25 acres and comprise both formal and informal gardens.

Byreburnfoot House is an exceptionally attractive property with bright and generous rooms, the house is of sandstone construction under a slate roof and boasts elaborate and attractive carved fascia. Period features include working shutters, window seats and decorative plasterwork. The house has a southerly aspect, making the most of marvellous views over the Border Esk and the formal garden, and is approached via a gravelled sweep.

The steading cottages enjoy south-facing views across the gardens and do not impinge on the privacy of the main house, having separate access from the public road and parking as well as designated garden space.

The gardens and grounds of Byreburnfoot extend to around 1.25 acres and comprise a mix of both formal and informal gardens. The formal garden is mature and well stocked and lies mainly to the front of the house. It consists of lawns, decorative borders, a small orchard and a vegetable garden, divided by beech hedging and gravel paths. There is ample parking.

A further driveway provides access to the North of the main house. Surrounding the property and providing a degree of protection and privacy are mature trees and hedges including some interesting specimen trees which may date back to the garden’s origins.

Byreburnfoot House is an attractive period property that has been sympathetically modernised and upgraded in recent years to provide a generous family home with three additional properties offering flexibility and potential for a ‘lifestyle’ hospitality business.

The generously proportioned accommodation is in good order through. Three adjacent cottages cwere onverted in 2011. Two are currently used as holiday accommodation with good occupancy rates

All four properties are fully double-glazed, have oil fired central heating and multi-fuel stoves. The property has a total of twelve bedrooms, including four in the main house.

The agents will consider offers over £795,000.

Click HERE to read more.