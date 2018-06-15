Experts are on hand for your home in Glasgow

Self-builders, home renovators and improvers should head to Glasgow this weekend.

The Scottish Homebuilding & Renovating Show, Scotland’s largest consumer exhibition, is back at the SEC.

The show will be brimming with bright ideas, the latest products and services and free advice from a wide range of experts.

For small renovations to complete self-builds, the Scottish Homebuilding & Renovating Show is the place to pick up tools, tips and inspiration from the brightest and best experts in the business.

Over two days, visitors can talk to architects, planners, builders, self-build specialists, legal experts, craftspeople and designers – and meet suppliers of everything from flooring and roof tiles to interior paint and storage solutions.

Visitors can take along plans to The Advice Centre and get tailored solutions in a 15-minute free one-to-one session with self-build experts Michael Holmes, Allan Corfield and Mike Cruickshank.

The show brings together thousands of the freshest ideas from suppliers from across the country, all in one space.

Short sessions packed with detailed advice on specific talking points – all from the brightest minds in the world of homebuilding and renovations.

Topics will include How to Fund Your Self-build, Creating An Energy Efficient Home, and Interior and Space Planning.

In-depth daily seminars will take place, 30 minutes sessions designed to give visitors advice on a range of topics including A Beginner’s Guide to Building Your Own Home, Inspirational Design Ideas for Kitchens and Bathrooms, and The Secrets of Successful Home Design.

Visitors can book a free consultation with key exhibitors for Advice on Funding, Interior Design an Energy Efficiency.

The show is taking place at this Saturday and Sunday, 16 and 17 June. Opening hours: Saturday 10am-5pm; Sunday 10am-4.30pm.

Tickets are available from HERE.