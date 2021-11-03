An impressive late 18th century farmhouse for sale

A beautiful B-listed country house with surrounding land has been brought to the market.

Presented by Paton & Co, Hallydown House is a late 18th century farmhouse set in particularly beautiful garden grounds overlooking the popular village of Coldingham, in Berwickshire.

The property offers very comfortable, well-appointed family accommodation located in some of the most stunning countryside in the UK. Hallydown House extends to about 2841 Sq F / 264 Sq M and comprises of four lovely public rooms, four generous double bedrooms and a family kitchen with AGA / dining room.

Much of the accommodation on the ground floor opens out to the mature private and secure walled garden.

The main entrance to Hallydown House is approached up a private tree lined driveway which also offers access to ample parking and a stable block at the back of the property. In addition to the generous garden grounds there are two integral grazing paddocks totalling about two and quarter acres.

Hallydown House is set in an elevated position surrounded by beautiful countryside, about a mile south of the historic village of Coldingham.

Coldingham is a vibrant village, framed around the 15th century Priory and lying within a short walk of Coldingham Sands.

Although nearby Berwick upon Tweed offers an excellent range of nations supermarkets and services, the Village of Coldingham has a fantastic local Spar, a well-regarded butcher, two lively pubs and a fish and chip shop which would all love your support. The village also offers a post office, an antiques shop, and a very well-regarded primary school.

Further schooling is on the doorstep with Eyemouth High School being only a couple of miles away. Belhaven Hill School in Dunbar and Longridge Towers School near Berwick are both very well thought of public schools in the area.

Hallydown House is within a short walk of the popular Coldingham Sands beach and the dramatic St Abbs Head National Nature Reserve.

A short drive to the west is the village of Reston, where construction of the new Reston Train Station has started. The station will be a sub-station of the main East Coast line connecting London to Aberdeen which will make commuting to Newcastle or Edinburgh very quick and easy.

There are a number of larger towns near Hallydown House, the closest being Eyemouth which is approximately two miles to the South. Eyemouth is a fishing port with a picturesque harbour and a sandy beach.

It has an excellent range of amenities including a Co-op supermarket and a range of local shops including a first-class butcher, home bakery and fishmonger. Leisure facilities include a swimming pool and fitness centre, several public houses, and restaurants and a marine activities such as diving.

The historic market town of Berwick upon Tweed lies about 10 miles from Hallydown House just off the A1, in Northumberland. Berwick houses all the major supermarket chains, good local shopping, a number of historical attractions within its mediaeval walls, numerous restaurants and cafes and the Maltings arts centre.

Country and sporting pursuits are widely available and there are several golf courses within a short dive including Eyemouth, Dunbar, Goswick and Magdalene Fields in Berwick.

Hallydown House offers excellent links to Edinburgh, Newcastle and even London. The A1 truck road provides easy commutable access to Scotland’s capital city and Newcastle which Berwick upon Tweed’s mainline train station offers a regular service up and down the country, with London being only a 3 ½ hour journey away.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £725,000.