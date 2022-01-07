An attractive home dating back to the 1800s

A beautiful 19th century stone-built home has been brought to the market for sale.

Presented by Paton and Co, Beech House is a beautiful double-fronted stone-built house dating back to the 1800s and offering spacious accommodation over three principal floors and a private garden to the rear, located in Coldingham, in the Scottish Borders.

The house retains many traditional features including newly installed sash and case windows, panelled doors and original fireplaces. The property is operating as a successful holiday let but would make a fantastic family home or even a private holiday home being so close to Coldingham Sands.

The property offers very comfortable, well-appointed family accommodation located in one of the Scottish Borders most popular villages. Beech House extends to about 2735 Sq Ft / 257Sq M and comprises of three public rooms, up to six generous bedrooms (master en-suite), a family bathroom and shower room and a family kitchen.

Beech House also offers a private and secure walled garden which is mainly laid to lawn and a stone-built outbuilding which houses the utility room and biomass central heating system.

Beech House is positioned in the heart of Coldingham, a popular village framed around Coldingham Priory and boasting beautiful beaches.

Although nearby Berwick upon Tweed offers an excellent range of nations supermarkets and services, the village of Coldingham has a fantastic local Spar, a well-regarded butcher, two lively pubs and a fish and chip shop which would all love your support. The village also offers a post office, an antiques shop, and a very well-regarded primary school.

Further schooling is on the doorstep with Eyemouth High School being only a couple of miles away. Belhaven Hill School in Dunbar and Longridge Towers School near Berwick are both very well thought of public schools in the area.

Beech House is within a short walk of the popular Coldingham Sands beach and the dramatic St Abbs Head National Nature Reserve. A short drive to the west is the village of Reston, where construction of the new Reston Train Station has started.

The station will be a sub-station of the main East Coast line connecting London to Aberdeen which will make commuting to Newcastle or Edinburgh very quick and easy.

There are a number of larger towns near Beech House, the closest being Eyemouth which is approximately four miles to the South. Eyemouth is a fishing port with a picturesque harbour and a sandy beach. It has an excellent range of amenities including a Co-op supermarket and a range of local shops including a first-class butcher, home bakery and fishmonger.

Leisure facilities include a swimming pool and fitness centre, several public houses, and restaurants and a host of marine activities such as diving.

The historic market town of Berwick upon Tweed lies about 12 miles from Beech House just off the A1, in Northumberland. Berwick houses all the major supermarket chains, good local shopping, a number of historical attractions within its medieval walls, numerous restaurants and cafes and the Maltings arts centre.

Country and sporting pursuits are widely available and there are several golf courses within a short drive including Eyemouth, Dunbar, Goswick and Magdalene Fields in Berwick.

Beech House offers excellent links to Edinburgh, Newcastle and even London. The A1 truck road provides easy commutable access to Scotland’s capital city and Newcastle which Berwick upon Tweed’s mainline train station offers a regular service up and down the country, with London being only a 3 ½ hour journey away.

For further details, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £475,000.