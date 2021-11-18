A superb family home with views over the Dee

Norton House is a magnificent Victorian detached property dating back to 1840, sitting proudly in around one acre of beautiful garden grounds with a south facing aspect and view towards the River Dee.

Presented by Galbraith, the property was extended during the late 1950s to create the home of today, and has been a superb family home ever since.

The accommodation extends over three levels offering space, versatility and endless opportunities. Of particular note is the ground floor accommodation. This level can flow well as part of the main accommodation of the home, or equally can serve as a separate residence with a private external entrance for visiting family, friends or as a holiday let or Airbnb.

One enters the property through the main entrance porch, a perfect area for coats & boots, and stairs lead up to the main entrance hall.

Overlooking the front of the property is the main drawing room with wood burning stove and the family room / dining kitchen, which is a beautiful bright room with traditional style quality kitchen and sitting area in the bay window.

To the rear is the formal dining room and a study, which could be a further bedroom. Completing the accommodation on this level is the laundry room with beautiful arched window and a cloakroom.

Continuing up the stairs to the second floor, there is the impressive master bedroom with luxury ensuite bathroom with freestanding bath and separate shower unit. There are two further double bedrooms and a main shower room.

Returning to the main entrance hall, stairs lead down to the ground floor level. This level also has a separate external access from the rear of the property. The accommodation on this level includes a sitting room with electric stove fire, modern family dining kitchen with walk in larder, three double bedrooms and a bathroom with separate shower cubicle.

The beautiful garden grounds have rolling grass lawns with a scattering of trees and mature & colourful rhododendrons, creating impressive outdoor space and the sweeping gravel driveway offers an appealing entrance to Norton House with plentiful parking.

Rarely does a home of such proportions come to the market in such a desirable location as Royal Deeside, and early viewing is highly recommended.

The entire grounds of Norton House extend to around one acre, with the house enjoying a raised southerly position overlooking the garden grounds and views across to the River Dee.

The rolling grass lawn is bound by hedging and mature plants and shrubs, with beautiful rhododendrons creating a magnificent display of colour in early summer each year.

To the east side of the garden is a perfectly placed timber summer house, with decking area, leading through to a charming area of garden with trees, meandering paths and a scattering of daffodils throughout spring.

A walled patio area lies adjacent to the side of the house, ideal for outdoor dining, and to the rear are stone outbuildings for storage. A sweeping gravel driveway leads down to the front of the house.

Kincardine O’Neil is one of the oldest villages in Deeside and lies on the north side of the River Dee within the heart of Royal Deeside, between the desirable towns of Banchory, only eight miles, and Aboyne, four miles.

The location is about 10 minutes’ drive from the Cairngorms National park boundary and offers an array of outdoor leisure activities including salmon fishing on the River Dee, horse riding, mountain biking, forest and hill walking, good local and international golf courses, gliding, canoeing, shooting, skiing and snowboarding.

The popular Deeside Way runs west through Kincardine O’Neil towards Aboyne and east toward Banchory, offering numerous walking, cycling and hacking options. In only a few minutes you can enjoy the trail along the North banks of the River Dee by foot or bike and the ski centres at Glenshee and the Lecht are within a short travelling distance.

Schooling is provided at Kincardine O’Neil Primary School whilst secondary education is catered for at Aboyne Academy. Banchory Academy may be possible with the necessary applications.

Private education is available in Aberdeen at Robert Gordon’s, St. Margaret’s school for Girls, Albyn School and the International School of Aberdeen.

Kincardine O’Neil is a desirable location, either for those working in and around Aberdeen or for those wanting countryside living in a beautiful area.

Aberdeen is a 30 minute drive and provides all the leisure, recreational and entertainment facilities expected from the oil capital of Europe.

It also provides good transport links with a mainline railway station to Edinburgh and beyond and is host to Aberdeen International Airport, providing both domestic and international flights. The airport can be reached by car comfortably within 40 minutes from Norton House.

The agents will consider offers over £675,000.