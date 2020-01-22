A modernised flat in the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town

An attractive flat in the very heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town is now for sale.

Presented to the market by Savills, 108A/1 West Bow occupies an exceptional position at the head of the Grassmarket, offering stunning views from the large west facing triple window in the sitting room.

Set on the first floor of a handsome B Listed building, the property offers bright and well proportioned accommodation which has been modernised to a high specification in recent times. There is clever use of concealed storage to make the best use of the space available.

The front door opens to a hall. The main living area of sitting room / dining kitchen is dominated by a large west facing triple window which looks all the way down the historic and bustling Grassmarket ‘boulevard’.

The kitchen area has been beautifully fitted and there is also a space-saving utility room.

The double bedroom again has brilliant storage solutions, stripped floorboards and a full height window. The contemporary bathroom completes the accommodation.

The property has been successfully let on a short term basis, with a current star rating of 4.89, providing an exceptional income. It would also let well on a longer term basis, due to its proximity to the city centre and Universities.

Christopher Thomson for Savills said: ‘With its fabulous outlook onto one of Edinburgh’s most famous spots, this will make a great city centre home.

‘The flat has been operating successfully as a short term holiday let, garnering top ratings and a generous income. Given that the furniture and contents are potentially available to purchase (in addition), a new owner could seamlessly continue with short term bookings; rent the property on a longer term basis, or simply use it as a superbly located city pied-a-terre.’

West Bow is set at the eastern end of the Grassmarket, linking to Victoria Street and on to George IV Bridge. All the amenities of the city centre including a fine choice of shops, theatres, museums, and restaurants are within easy reach.

The Royal Mile and Edinburgh Castle are both nearby. Princes Street Gardens, Princes Street, and the Georgian New Town are within easy reach, as are the National Gallery of Scotland, Edinburgh University, the Law Courts, and Waverley Station.

For further information, visit HERE.

The agents will consider offers over £230,000.