This is not just any Burns Supper…

From haggis, neeps and tatties to Balmoral chicken, there’s a wee Scottish treat for the lassies, laddies and auld folk alike to enjoy at M&S this Burns Night.

Their Burns Night food provides all you would expect, and more, to have your own special celebration of the National Bard.

New additions include M&S Food Haggis, Neeps and Tatties en Croute, as well as traditional favourites, including the signature haggis, especially made by James Macsween, it’s set to be a family feast to remember.

Macsween has been supplying M&S with haggis and vegetarian haggis products since 2012. As the innovators behind the first ever vegetarian haggis 35 years ago, there is a haggis for everyone to devour this Burns Night.

And last but by no means least, toast to the haggis with a classic dram, the Kenmore single malt Scotch whisky.

The haggis is an M&S exclusive recipe by Macsween, containing a generously spiced mix of pork offal, nutty oatmeal and onions. The regular is £3.20, 454g; large £5, 908g; and extra large £6.00, 1.36kg.

A flavoursome mix of healthy fresh vegetables, pulses, oatmeal, seeds and spices, the veggie haggis is a must try for vegetarians and meat-eaters alike. The regular is £3.50, 454g.

There are Burns Night fresh market specials, with all neeps, tatties, carrots and parsnips supplied by Scottish family farmers Kettle Produce in Fife and Manor Fresh in Perthshire. Fresh market specials are available for 65p per bag.

The special release this year is Haggis, Neeps and Tatties En Croute, with a scrumptious Haggis wrapped in flaky filo pastry, topped with carrot, turnip and mashed potato, served with a creamy whisky sauce, priced £4, 400g.

Kenmore Whisky is a unique aged blend which achieves the highest standards expected of the best whiskies of Scotland.